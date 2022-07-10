ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cryptocurrency Prices Plummet: What Should You Do?

By Neil Patel
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies, among the riskiest assets, have been falling as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb soaring inflation. Being patient, staying calm, and focusing on the next decade is the best advice in a time like this. The recent market rout can be a great buying opportunity for...

www.fool.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Stocks fall as JPMorgan warning helps send banks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as JPMorgan Chase opened the latest round of corporate earnings for big banks with weak results and a warning about the economy. Wall Street is also assessing the latest government reports showing that inflation remains hot and shows no signs of cooling, even as central banks try to loosen its grip on businesses and consumers by hiking interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38. Nearly three out of every four stocks in the benchmark index finished in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17. The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19. Banks had some of the biggest losses and weighed heavily on the market. JPMorgan Chase fell 3.5% after reporting a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon stuck by his warning earlier this summer that a “hurricane” may be headed for the economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Veru Stock Jumped Today

Veru could be on the verge of getting an emergency approval for sabizabulin. It'll need new executives to cope with the potential deluge of demand for the medicine. As a result, it issued a hearty helping of stock options to three new employees. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Outsized inflation has driven rapidly rising interest rates, which has led to a sell-off of stocks. Investors are looking for signs that inflation has peaked. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks the World's Best Investors Are Buying Now

As stocks were tanking in the first quarter, Warren Buffet bought millions of Occidental Petroleum shares for Berkshire Hathaway. Daniel Loeb of Third Point Management made a bold new position in CSX, a railroad operator on the East Coast. Ray Dalio's fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a large investment in the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Interest Rates#Web3 Investment#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

Bitcoin (BTC) More Likely to Drop $10,000 in Price Before Gaining That Amount, New Survey Shows

The latest MLIV Pulse Survey of 950 professional investors shows that 60% of respondents believe Bitcoin will hit $10,000 per coin sooner than it hits $30,000. A new survey of 950 professional Wall Street investors finds a bearish outlook for Bitcoin. The latest MLIV Pulse Survey shows that 60% of participants say that Bitcoin is more likely to fall to $10,000 per coin before it reaches $30,000.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

Alexandria Real Estate Equities specializes in building lab spaces. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

Recession fears are high, which has investors leery of bank stocks. Canadian banks, like Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal, have proven resilient to recessions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Fell Today on Earnings Jitters

Large U.S. banks began reporting earnings this morning. Investors are now wondering how large of a rate hike may be coming at the Federal Reserve's next meeting later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Uniswap, Elrond, Arweave, and Synthetix Network Popped Today

If Ethereum's transaction costs come down it will help ERC-20 tokens provide more value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

Moderna's Spikevax just got approved for young children in Canada. Novavax's vaccine was also just approved, but for adults in the U.S. The Novavax approval makes for another headwind moving forward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why This REIT Plunged by 23% on Thursday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust tanked by 23% after announcing a dividend cut. Industrial REITs like this are usually known for their stable income streams, so it’s not surprising investors reacted so negatively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Crypto markets moved sharply higher on...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Citigroup Are Falling Today

Major banks saw disappointing investment-banking revenue, which is also a big business for Citigroup. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

ETFs spread your money across many different securities, making them a smart choice for retirement money. To get maximum diversification, avoid ETFs with overlapping investments. By purchasing these four ETFs, you'll automatically invest in stocks, real estate, and bonds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Falling This Week

Management is moving quickly to right-size the company's manufacturing footprint after sales fell 24% last quarter. Investors are taking this as a sign of continued weakness for sales in the near term. But the move to outsource manufacturing will significantly reduce operating costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos Beaten Down in 2022 That Are Ready to Bounce Back

The current challenges facing the crypto market further burnish the case for Bitcoin as a truly decentralized currency. Ethereum is the other blue-chip cryptocurrency, and should soon see transaction times and fees come down substantially. Chainlink is a truly differentiated cryptocurrency that should increase in importance as blockchain technology grows...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Invest $21,625 in These 3 Surprising Dividend Stocks

Amid stock price declines, Intel’s dividend yield could reach record levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why EV Charging Stocks Are Down Today

Inflation is red hot, and interest rates are rising faster than ever this year. Investors fear the effect this will have on the economy -- and on speculative EV stocks, in particular. At the same time, sirens just went off that may signal a dramatic increase in the potential for...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Here's What Moved Sundial Growers, Organigram, and Canopy Growth Stocks Today

A bill to legalize pot at the federal level still has long odds of passing. Investors will still be closely monitoring the bill's progress if it goes to a Senate vote. Organigram reported earnings today, but investors weren't impressed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy