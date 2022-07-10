ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pa. House’s Krasner probe usurps democracy and the will of Philadelphia voters | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (Jared Piper/Philadelphia City Council/ City & State Pa. )

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was reelected in 2021 with an overwhelming margin of victory. In both the Democratic primary and the general election, Krasner received more than twice as many votes as his opponents. The message from a large majority of voters was clear: they wanted four more years of Krasner at the helm of the district attorney’s office.

But now, less than a year after his landslide reelection, some politicians in Harrisburg on both sides of the aisle have decided all on their own that being duly elected to public office by voters is not enough. These lawmakers, many of whom do not even live in the vicinity of Philadelphia, have formed a legislative subcommittee in the state House to investigate the district attorney’s office’s response to rising gun violence in the city. One potential outcome of the subcommittee’s investigation? The impeachment of Larry Krasner.

Make no mistake, the scourge of rising gun violence in Philadelphia is horrific. It is not unique to Philadelphia, however. Instead, it is a nationwide problem in cities that have both progressive and conservative prosecutors at the helm. From the global pandemic to rising wealth inequality to the flood of firearms in our communities, the violence in Philadelphia and elsewhere is driven by a complex set of factors that will be difficult to unravel.

The politicians targeting District Attorney Krasner know that there is no single driver of the violence. But that’s not stopping them from heaping blame on Krasner and launching this investigation. It’s a cynical political move intended to undercut real reforms to the criminal legal system.

It’s also yet another brazen attack on our democracy.

The signs of a teetering democratic system are all around us, from the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election to the state legislators who launched a sham investigation of Pennsylvania voters last year.

Those who engage in trying to overturn the results of a free and fair election are undermining democracy and putting the American experiment in grave peril.

The forming of the subcommittee to investigate Krasner is also a slap in the face to the voters who overwhelmingly reelected him less than a year ago. For many of those who voted for and continue to support Krasner, gun violence isn’t just some policy debate; it’s right in their backyard. In both the primary and the general election, the voters who bolstered Krasner’s margin of victory were often Black and lived in neighborhoods most impacted by the rising gun violence.

But the will of the people doesn’t seem to matter to lawmakers like those who are leading the charge in investigating Krasner. If pinning rising violence on a progressive prosecutor who is working toward meaningful reforms in the criminal legal system disenfranchises thousands of voters, then so be it, these politicians seem to be thinking. And, of course, there is little-to-no evidence that reforms to the criminal legal system lead to an increase in crime.

Politicians who exploit fear of crime for their own gain are also resisting any reforms that attempt to create a fairer, more just legal system. We’ve seen similar campaigns to oust reformist prosecutors in Chicago, in St. Louis, in the Bay Area, and elsewhere.

So, this investigation into Krasner’s office does not exist in a vacuum; it is part of a concerted nationwide effort to undermine criminal legal reform. And many of those at the helm of these efforts are leading efforts to strip away rights in other areas.

Prosecutors are among the most powerful people in the criminal legal system. They have the discretion to choose who to prosecute and how vigorously to prosecute a case. The solution to those who abuse this power lies in the hands of the electorate, not by politically driven investigations.

Those who benefit from mass incarceration know that attacking progressive prosecutors is an effective way to undermine reform and efforts to decarcerate our jails and prisons.

But these cynical political attacks won’t deter this reform movement. And we will not sit idly by while some politicians mount yet another attack on democracy in the name of preserving the mass incarceration status quo.

Reggie Shuford is the executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

TheGoldenRule
4d ago

Free and fair elections, probably. But just how educated the people of this good city are about the individuals on the ballot is another story. Krasner being overwhelmingly elected was probably more an act of ignorance and a lets just go with the status quo because I find it hard to believe the voters wanted more of what we are sll experiencing in Philadelphia with the rise in crime and gun violence and more and more individuals running the streets who are harmful to society at large. Krasner has to go.

50 Pinkies
4d ago

Krasner needs to go. He belongs to Soros and they are all turning the cities and especially sanctuary cities into 💩💩. Philadelphia can do better. And get rid of that leftist mayor who allows criminals to rule the city.

You voted for this!
4d ago

Tens of thousands of illiterate,uniformed Philadelphians cast votes directly from sample ballots without any knowledge of who their voting for.

wdac.com

Area Lawmaker To Chair Philly Law & Order Committee

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. John Lawrence has been appointed to chair the newly established House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is the result of House Resolution 216 which recently passed the PA House with bipartisan support. The panel will examine all aspects of law enforcement in Philadelphia, including prosecution, sentencing, the rights of crime victims, and the city’s use of funds for law enforcement. They will also review the performance of public officials empowered to enforce the law, including the district attorney, and make recommendations for removal from office or other appropriate discipline, including impeachment. The review comes in response to increasing public concern about rising crime rates in Philadelphia, which set a record number of homicides in 2021. Current trends suggest 2022 could set another murder record. The committee will work through the summer and present recommendations to the full House in the fall, along with a report of the committee’s findings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Poll: Americans disapprove of end of Roe; want to see Supreme Court reformed | Thursday Coffee

Good Thursday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Here are three, big numbers to keep in mind today: 53, 48, and 54. They are respectively, the percentage of registered voters nationwide who disagree with last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling toppling Roe v. Wade; the percentage who see the high court as politically motivated, and the percentage of registered voters who said they’d support swapping an 18-year term limit for what is currently a lifetime appointment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Intercept

Pennsylvania Legislators Push Looser Gun Laws While Decrying Gun Violence

On Monday, President Joe Biden commemorated the passage of a bill designed to reduce national gun violence by incentivizing states to pass stricter gun laws, making it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to purchase a gun, and tightening the review process for gun purchasers under the age of 21. “What we’re doing here today is real, it’s vivid, it’s relevant,” Biden said. “It’s proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Philadelphia firefighters endorse Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just won the endorsement of Philadelphia’s firefighters’ union. It’s not his first organized labor endorsement and likely won’t be the last, but this one is slightly unusual: two of the firefighters’ most recent endorsements went to Republicans, former President Donald Trump and far-right U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Gov. Wolf vetoes GOP effort to block local climate legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Republican-led legislation this week that would have tied the hands of municipalities seeking to electrify buildings. In a letter to lawmakers, Wolf said the bill would have hampered local efforts to combat climate change, because the bill “stands in the way of clean energy incentives and initiatives.” He also wrote that the legislation was unnecessary, because the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has regulatory authority over utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Krasner
billypenn.com

Pa. law mandates teens in the North Philly beating death be charged as adults

When a young person under 18 faces criminal charges, Pennsylvania law usually requires a judge to confirm whether charging them as an adult is in the public interest. But that rule doesn’t apply for some of the most serious charges, like rape, murder, and kidnapping. Those are immediately transferred to criminal court due to statutory exclusion, a provision in state law that completely excludes certain charges from juvenile court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

PA House committee formed to consider Philly DA’s impeachment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) has named the five members of the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order to investigate rising crime in Philadelphia and, potentially, move towards the impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. Republican lawmakers announced in June they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

What legislation did Gov. Tom Wolf approve or veto during budget season?

In a flurry of budget season legislation, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Republican-backed bills dealing with poll watchers, transgender athletes, and energy policy and approved laws on election funding, affordable housing and a loophole that can let people who commit serious crimes get away with a ticket. The post What legislation did Gov. Tom Wolf approve or veto during budget season? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

“Christine’s Law” Measure Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Drivers would be required to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms under Senate Bill 1094, which was signed into law by Gov. Wolf. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. “Christine’s Law” would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. The new law takes effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Deana’s Law passes Pennsylvania Senate; awaits Governor’s signature

The Pennsylvania Senate on Thursday, July 7, passed a bill that would increase penalties for multiple DUI offenders by a 46-4 vote in a measure advocated on behalf of a Brookhaven woman killed in 2019. State Sens. John Kane, D-9, of Birmingham, Tim Kearney, D-26, of Swarthmore and Anthony Williams,...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

