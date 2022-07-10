ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith Hill Vows To Never Get Plastic Surgery After Years Of Getting Facial Treatments

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

Faith Hill has allegedly had enough with plastic surgery.

According to National Enquirer, the singer has been getting plastic surgery for almost all her life. And she vowed to never go under the knife again and embrace all her wrinkles and fine lines.

Faith Hillsisterphotography/Flickr/CC-BY 2.0

“Unlike a lot of her contemporaries, such as Gwen Stefani, she’s made a conscious decision to give up surgery and age naturally. She doesn’t give a damn about her lines and wrinkles – she’s earned them. It’s not her way at all, even though it was supposedly her way back in the day,” the source said.

