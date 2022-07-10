ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Climbers review – disappointingly flat Everest play

By Clare Brennan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdRMt_0gaeTbCH00
Claire Lams, Marc Graham and Manish Gandhi in The Climbers.

The location is perfect. If, on a clear day, you stand just beyond the Theatre by the Lake’s front door and let your eyes skim south-westwards, across Derwentwater, in the blue distance you might glimpse England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. Charlie, one of the title’s eponymous climbers, was taken to Scafell on a school trip, aged 16. “On the summit… he’d never felt so alive”, according to Tshering, the guide hired about 20 years later by Charlie and his partner, Yasmin, to lead them up Everest. Only Yasmin and Tshering return.

Carmen Nasr’s disappointing new play promises mystery and suspense but does not deliver. It’s based on dilemmas familiar from the docudrama Touching the Void: how to react when it seems one member of a team might not make it back to base camp; which of two survivors’ versions of events is true? Connie, a private investigator hired by Charlie’s grief-stricken mother, travels to Nepal to confront Yasmin and Tshering. The problem, as Tshering puts it, is that, in Everest’s corpse-strewn, ghost-haunted death zone, “time and space disappear. It can be impossible to remember what happens.”

It can also be impossible to care, as disjointed scenes clunk around past, present and future, bereft of tension. Guy Jones’s directorial pace, at times glacial, lacks dramatic drive. Actors do their best with characters thinner than air at high altitude, but only Shenagh Govan, as Charlie’s mother, manages to convey a sense of inner life.

On a positive note, the production delivers a thrilling opening. Huge, white sheets arranged in triangles suggest a light-drenched, snow-covered mountain range (Max Johns, design; Jess Bernberg, lights). Echoing sound and music (Alexandra Faye Braithwaite) whistle eerie winds. A rope descends from the flies; Yasmin climbs down; stops to stare; the rope snakes and curls; she clings on… blackout! Unfortunately, it peaks too soon; it’s downhill from here on in.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: 18 review – a dull display of colossal self-pity

The perfunctory covers on this collaborative album serve to show just how bad Depp’s own songwriting is, as he rants about how awful it is to be him. It’s perfectly possible to separate the art from the artist. Jimmy Page’s behaviour does not render the Led Zeppelin catalogue unlistenable; cinemas are now showing a film celebrating the life of Elvis, which rather glosses over the fact that Priscilla Beaulieu became his girlfriend when she was 14, but the music still sounds spectacular.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Star Anupam Tripathi Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Squid Game fan favorite Anupam Tripathi has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The Indian actor moved to Korea on an arts scholarship and for the next decade worked mostly in small parts onscreen and stage until he landed his first major role in what became a global sensation for Netflix. As Ali Abdul (aka Player No. 199), the sweet and trusting Pakistani migrant worker trying to earn a living for his wife and infant child, he had to speak broken Korean with an Urdu accent (whereas in real life, the actor is fluent in...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#Climbers
The Guardian

Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa criticise pace of play at Open

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick criticised the pace of play in the 150th Open as a “joke” with most rounds taking more than six hours to complete. Shared fairways and greens, plus fast-running fairways bringing par fours into range off the tee and 100-foot-plus putts meant it was an attritional day at St Andrews. Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens and Fitzpatrick, golf’s newest major winner, was not impressed.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

Peter Hollis obituary

My friend and colleague Peter Hollis, who has died aged 81, was a charismatic and revolutionary headteacher of Oaklands community school in Southampton from 1982 until 2006. Under his leadership, a school without prefects, house points, prayers, blazers and, above all, without streaming, put pupils and a faith in their capacity for autonomous learning at the centre of its mission. An understanding that pupils who had learned how to learn would have the confidence and belief in themselves to succeed in life underpinned Peter’s steadfast organisation of the school through mixed-ability groups and according to principles of equality. It took a combination of toughness and imagination to achieve this.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

355K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy