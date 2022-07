We’ve heard plenty about Matt Carpenter’s story this season. The Yankees have long been interested in his services. When the opportunity came for them to pick up with a minor league deal, it was a no brainer for Brian Cashman, the scouting, and the analytics department. Carpenter has always been the type to underperform his expected statistics. To me, that means there has always been something about his profile and swing that were waiting to be unlocked, especially since his overall performance has fallen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO