ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/10/22

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor much of Saturday, I figured we’d be awaiting a potential sweep of the Red Sox. Instead, the Yankees will ahead to the Sunday night game nursing their wounds after a crushing extra-inning loss in Boston. What’s...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/12/22

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Welcome to trade deadline season, y’all. Expect every second news story from here until the August 2nd deadline to be conflicting reports about who/what the Yankees should/will be pursuing. In this piece, Ken Rosenthal has brought something different and unique to the trade deadline media game: a focus on why instead of who. He starts by talking about the 1998 trade deadline and then listing various reasons — Judge’s impending free agency, the Astros being a threat, etc. — why the Yankees should look to make a splash in the coming weeks. Given how special this season has been, albeit with a few areas of vulnerability popping up in recent days, it appears that now is the time to push all the chips in and go all-in. As Rosenthal (via a remembered conversation with Theo Epstein) says, if not now, when?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Washington Nationals

- 30 - Alright, alright, I suppose I should go deeper on this than just six words. The Nationals are not trading Juan Soto at the deadline, they’re probably not going to trade him at all but certainly not in the end of July. Yes, he’s a corner outfielder who hits lefty and walks more than he strikes out. He ain’t coming to New York just yet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Nestor Cortes vs. Luis Castillo

The Yankees have had a wild couple of games against the Reds so far. The NL Central basement dwellers have given the team with the best record in baseball quite a fight on their own turf, stealing away the opening game and jumping out to an early lead in the second one. The Yankees were fortunate to come back, as they have so many times this year, to tie the series, but now they face a tough task to secure the series win.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pinstripe Alley

" If Not Now, When?" Agree

Does Cashman have that much confidence in German, Sears, Schmidt? I like 'em all, but in the postseason?. I've no subscription but the Athletic says " If Not Now, When?" Agree. If confidence in Volpe remains high, a package headlined by Peraza should be competitive for Castillo. As I said in an earlier Post, this is not the year to be hugging prospects.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees reacquire Tyler Wade from Angels

The Yankees have acquired Tyler Wade from the Angels, according to reporting from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Angels will receive a player to be named later in exchange for the utilityman. New York had traded Wade to the Angels just earlier this year, with the 27-year-old hitting .218/.272/.272 in...
ANAHEIM, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The years with nine All-Stars

On Saturday, MLB announced the reserves and pitchers for the 2022 All-Star Game. Joining Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who were previous announced as starters, will be Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Clay Holmes, and Jose Trevino, giving the Yankees a total of six. Six representatives is not a team record...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The data behind Matt Carpenter’s resurgence

We’ve heard plenty about Matt Carpenter’s story this season. The Yankees have long been interested in his services. When the opportunity came for them to pick up with a minor league deal, it was a no brainer for Brian Cashman, the scouting, and the analytics department. Carpenter has always been the type to underperform his expected statistics. To me, that means there has always been something about his profile and swing that were waiting to be unlocked, especially since his overall performance has fallen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 162: What’s Wrong With Clay Holmes Week

The Yankees went through some ups and downs this past week, with the highs of winning back-to-back games at Fenway with good showings by the offense and the lows of three blown nights in a row. They had leads in each game on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday, but they all evaporated and two of them came on blown saves from Clay Holmes. The now-All-Star closer is experiencing his first bumps of the season, but we still have confidence in him.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domingo Germán
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees rivalry roundup: Rays hold off Red Sox

The Monday after the July 4th long weekend is one of the quietest in baseball. Most teams play the preceding Monday, many are in the throes of long consecutive games streaks, and MLB tweaks its schedule to fit next week’s All Star break. To wit, just two of the Yankees’ big playoff rivals were in action last night, in the same game to boot.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: Which older Yankees should’ve won All-Star MVP?

While not all of them will play, with at least six players in the game, the Yankees stand a decent chance of having a player named All-Star Game MVP in a couple days in LA. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton probably have the best chance. Not only are they starting, but both are capable of crushing a big, multi-run home run that provides the difference in an AL win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Espn Radio#Pinstripe Alley 7 10 22#The Red Sox#Boston Red Sox Time#Espn#Wado
Pinstripe Alley

On potential Yankees innings limits and internal options

There is no denying that Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes have played exceedingly well for the Yankees. It is not an exaggeration to say that they have been instrumental to the success that they have had this year. Unfortunately, the reality of the situation is that neither pitcher is likely to pitch with the kind of free leash that will be allowed to the likes of Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, who both had full 2022 campaigns in the rotation.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Jonathan Loáisiga can have a huge impact on the Yankees’ bullpen

Yankees’ reliever Jonathan Loáisiga hasn’t pitched a major league game since May 22. That day, he went down with some right shoulder inflammation, putting a cloud on his already murky 2022 status. He had been very bad for weeks – his 7.02 ERA in 16.2 innings is hard to ignore – which indicates he may or may not have pitched hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

It’s the fastball, stupid: Dissecting Jameson Taillon’s struggles

There’s a particular quirk of baseball commentary that annoys me more than most. Jon Smoltz or A-Rod or AJ Pierzynski will talk about how a guy with unimpressive strikeout totals “knows how to pitch”, as if whiffs and Ks were merely a byproduct of dumb luck rather than explicit design. Usually, those guys who “know how to pitch” will be tagged for four home runs, and sometimes, if you’re real lucky, one will come as the offending commentator is praising this supposed old-school style of pitching.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Luis Severino vs. Mike Minor

The Yankees are now riding a three-game losing streak, and all three of those losses have been tough to take. All of them featured pitching matchups that heavily favored New York; all were winnable. Yet, here we are — on the verge of another game where it looks like the Yankees should be able to stake a big early lead and hold it.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

We have seen both sides of Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres has largely put to rest any lingering doubts following his disappointing 2020 and 2021 seasons, and the rough first few weeks of the current campaign. He is maintaining what would be a career-best wRC+, and seems to have turned a corner. At the end of June, Jake wrote a piece describing the two sides of Gleyber Torres that we’ve seen over the course of his career. And this concept becomes pretty clear when examining the variance in his season performances. This year, the Yankees have seen flashes of both of these sides, and although we may be seeing the lesser of the two recently, Torres going through both this year may be a good sign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Luis Castillo

With the trade deadline just weeks away, GMs and their staffs will be furiously working the phones either looking for ways to improve their squads or finding the richest offer for players on the block. Reds starter Luis Castillo figures to be the most sought after player on the market, with no fewer than nine teams interested in his services. And with World Series aspirations and a rotation that has faltered in recent outings while facing its first question of injury, the Yankees appear situated to make a run at the star hurler. They’ll get a chance to see him up close tonight too, as he’s the scheduled starter for Cincinnati at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Reds 4: Clay Holmes and the nightmare ninth

Just three days after blowing just his second save of the season, Clay Holmes absolutely imploded in the ninth inning on Tuesday night, turning what should have been an easy win into a heartbreaking loss. Asked to preserve a 3-0 lead, he walked Tommy Pham on five pitches, allowed Joey Votto to hit a single up the middle, plunked Tyler Stephenson, gave up a groundball single to Tyler Naquin, and plunked Kyle Farmer. His command looked absolutely atrocious and could not find a strike zone that had been generous for most of the game, throwing just five strikes out of his 16 total pitches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 7, Reds 6: Severino injured, Yanks win on 10th-inning wild pitch

After three ugly losses, this one looked like it might stretch the losing streak to four games. Luis Severino looked flat-out bad and eventually departed after only two innings and his team down 4-0 with what’s been reported as right shoulder soreness. But the bullpen calmed the game down, Isiah Kiner-Falefa got a huge hit, and it was the other team that melted down this time to get the Yankees a walk-off win on the tenth after two wild pitches.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy