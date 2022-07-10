ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Explainer-How Sri Lanka Spiralled Into Crisis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa has not commented directly but he plans to step down on July 13, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a violent day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
Motley Fool

Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed and Leaders Resigned, Here's What's Next

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka opposition meets to name new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition parties met Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign following the most dramatic day of monthslong turmoil, with protesters storming the leaders’ homes in rage over an economic crisis. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s home, saying they would stay until the resignations are official. The president’s whereabouts were unknown, but a statement from his office said he ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still at work. Soldiers were deployed around the city but troops simply watched from afar as crowds of people splashed in the pool of Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence, lounged on beds and took selfies of themselves on their cellphones to capture the moment. The chief of defense staff, Shavendra Silva, called for public support to maintain law and order. Occupants of the prime minister’s official residence cooked in an outdoor kitchen, played the tabletop game carrom and slept on sofas.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sri Lankans' Fury Turns on Wickremesinghe After President Flees

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was named acting president of Sri Lanka on Wednesday as its political and economic crisis deepened, is tantalisingly close to the pinnacle of power but may not get much time to enjoy it. When he was made prime minister in May, it was the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
Reuters

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Imf#Debt Crisis#Economy#Colombo#Reuters
US News and World Report

Former Senior U.S. Official John Bolton Admits to Planning Attempted Foreign Coups

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser, said on Tuesday that he had helped plan attempted coups in foreign countries. Bolton made the remarks to CNN after the day's congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021, attack...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Solomon Islands PM Meets Australian, New Zealand Leaders Over China Pact

SUVA (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands prime minister met counterparts from Australia and New Zealand for the first time since striking a security pact with China that sparked concern among U.S. allies over Beijing's military ambitions in the Pacific islands. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
US News and World Report

Turkey Says Deal Reached in Ukraine Grain Talks - Minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday. In a statement, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Breakthrough at Ukraine Grain Export Talks as Heavy Shelling Continues

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, New York (Reuters) -Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey hailed progress at talks in Istanbul that aim to resume Black Sea grain exports blocked by Russia and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Italy's Government Faces Collapse as 5-Star Shuns Confidence Vote

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday, party leader Giuseppe Conte said, in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government. Other coalition parties have warned that they will quit the government if 5-Star...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Ships Pass Through Danube Rivermouth, Sparking Hopes on Grain Exports

(Reuters) -Ukraine sparked hopes Tuesday for an increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an important mouth of the Danube river. "In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Complains to Japan About Taiwan Vice President at Abe Funeral

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy