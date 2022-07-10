ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Permits Filed for 215 West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx

New York YIMBY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 215 West Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights, The Bronx. Located between Heath Avenue and Kingsbridge Terrace, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road...

newyorkyimby.com

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 186 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 186 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Glenmore Avenue, the lot is one block south of the Liberty Avenue subway station, serviced by the C train. Yehuda Kohn is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

425 Grand Concourse Completes Construction in Mott Haven, The Bronx

Construction is complete on 425 Grand Concourse, a 26-story mixed-use building in Mott Haven, The Bronx and one of the largest Passive House structures in the city. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation, the 310,000-square-foot project yields 277 residential units, with 248 units for residents earning 30 to 130 percent of the area median income, as well as a supermarket, a community health center, a cultural center, and a 30,000-square-foot educational facility for CUNY’s Hostos Community College. Monadnock Construction served as the general contractor for the development, which is located between Grand Concourse to the east, East 144th Street to the south, Walton Avenue to the west, and Evelina Antonetty Playground and Hostos Community College to the immediate north.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 650 Greene Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 650 Greene Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Throop and Tompkins Avenues, the lot is near the Bedford-Nostrand Avenues subway station, serviced by the G train. Eran Malka of Dido Properties LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for The Allerton at 683 Thwaites Place in Allerton, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Allerton, a six-story mixed-use building at 683 Thwaites Place in Allerton, The Bronx. Designed by RKTB Architects, the structure yields 36 residential units, recreational space in the cellar and on the rooftop, and ground-floor commercial and community facility space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 35 units for residents at 70 to 110 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,863 to $182,050.
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York YIMBY

282-286 Grand Street Tops Out on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Construction has topped out on 282-286 Grand Street, a seven-story residential building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Developed by Prosper Property Group, the 23,500-square-foot structure will yield 25 rental apartments spread across roughly 22,500 square feet, along with residential amenity space and a small commercial space on the ground floor.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 224 Units at 227 West Street and 27 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Eagle+West, a two-tower residential development at 227 West Street and 27 Eagle Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Developed by Brookfield Property Partners and Park Tower Group and designed by OMA and Beyer Blinder Belle, the 30- and 40-story superstructures yield a total of 745 rental units. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 224 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $51,840 to $206,875.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Set to Begin at 45-19 Davis Street in Long Island City, Queens

Excavation is set to begin at 45-19 Davis Street, the site of a 21-story residential building in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Jon Yung of MY Architect PC and developed by Tom Wu under Davis Street Development LLC, the 229-foot-tall structure will yield 62,001 square feet with 82 units averaging 750 square feet apiece and 489 square feet of commercial space. Warner Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located on an interior plot bound by Davis Street to the southwest, Pearson Street to the northeast, and Jackson Avenue to the northwest.
QUEENS, NY
#The Bronx#Subway#Kingsbridge Terrace#Durgaj Properties Corp#Yimby
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 6327 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residences and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
NY1

The roots and history of Jerome Avenue in the Bronx

A long time ago, in a borough not so far away, I lived on 1055 Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street in the Bronx, a long fly ball away from the old Yankee Stadium. I only lived there for about 18 months before moving to my father's native Staten Island, but my mother did all of her growing up at just blocks away on 1115 Jerome Avenue, attending nearby Taft High School.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Tishman Speyer Reveals New Dining Concept at The Spiral in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

Tishman Speyer has announced chef Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa, the team behind critically acclaimed restaurants Llama San and Llama Inn, will bring a new dining concept to The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard. Located in Hudson Yards, the new restaurant will occupy the ground floor of the tower on the northwest corner at Tenth Avenue and 34th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

4 Shot and Killed in 3 Hours in NYC Overnight as Murder Rate Turns Higher

New York City suffered through another violent night Tuesday into Wednesday, with four people shot and killed in less than three hours in four separate incidents. Between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire rang out over and over again in the Bronx and Brooklyn, adding to the city's growing murder toll - down somewhat from last year but still the second highest in a decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bank Robber Makes Off with $5,000 at Brooklyn Chase Bank

NEW YORK, NY – A bank robber got away with $5,000 in cash after entering the Chase Bank branch at Grant Circle Monday morning. Police said at around 9:00 am, the man passed a note to the teller and demanded cash. The New York City Police Department said a reward of up to $3,500 for the arrest and conviction of the suspect has been made available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

3 people stabbed, 1 fatally, while sleeping on benches in Manhattan, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say. The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY

