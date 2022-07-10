ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Laughter, piano at vacant Sri Lanka presidential palace

By -, Amal JAYASINGHE
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EN2Qt_0gaePEEW00
The colonial-era palace is Sri Lanka's new symbol of 'people power' after the president fled /AFP

Sri Lanka's colonial-era presidential palace has embodied state authority for more than 200 years, but on Sunday it was the island's new symbol of "people power" after its occupant fled.

Thousands of men, women and children were pouring into the imposing state mansion queuing to sit on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's chair on the upper floor while children and parents banged on a grand piano downstairs.

In the imposing "Gordon Garden" park of the palace, chuckling families enjoyed a picnic lunch as shaven-headed Buddhist monks in saffron robes marvelled at the marble floors and central air conditioning.

"When leaders live in such luxury, they have no idea how the commoners manage," monk Sri Sumeda told AFP after travelling 50 kilometres (30 miles) to visit the palace for the first time.

"This shows what can be done when people decide to exercise their power."

- Unprecedented -

Sri Lanka, once a relatively wealthy economy, is in the throes of an unprecedented crisis with hyperinflation and critical shortages of essentials like food, fuel and medicine.

Protesters have been calling for months for Rajapaksa, part of a powerful clan which has dominated politics for decades, to quit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBQPC_0gaePEEW00
Crowds have been visiting the presidential palace which was usually largely off limits for ordinary Sri Lankans /AFP

Rajapaksa, 73, fled the presidential palace on Saturday using a back entrance under military cover.

This was minutes before tens of thousands of protesters breached the iron gates despite the presence of police with live ammunition, tear gas and water cannon.

On Sunday he was holed up in a navy ship offshore and has said he will resign on Wednesday.

- 'Don't damage the paintings' -

On Sunday, heavily armed presidential guards were still around, but this time mingling with the new visitors and even posing for selfies with those now controlling the new corridors of power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exD0h_0gaePEEW00
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence under military cover and is now holed up on a naval ship /AFP

There was lighthearted banter as families scrambled to take pictures in front of expensive art works or other artefacts still on display.

"Dont damage the paintings, they were not done by Gotabaya," read hand-written signs put up by university activists in the forefront of the people-power drive known as "Aragalaya", or struggle.

Shortly after the capture, many dived into the presidential pool to cool off, but on Sunday the waters had turned murky and only a handful were willing to dive in.

- Bucket list visit -

Buddhika Gunatillaka, 46, rode his motorcycle from a suburb of Colombo to visit the imposing building which had remained largely off limits for commoners.

"I used up the petrol I have saved to make the trip with my wife because you will never get this chance to visit the most important residence in Sri Lanka," Gunatillaka told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNCA3_0gaePEEW00
Sri Lankans queued for a chance to sit in the president's chair and take photos /AFP

Painful reminders of the struggle remained.

Two police water cannon sat along the short stretch of road leading to the palace. Bullet holes were visible on a perimeter wall after troops fired to discourage a surge of the protesters on Saturday.

At the nearby Presidential Secretariat, Rajapaksa's office, protesters have broken down the iron fences and captured the main lobby where they opened a makeshift library on Sunday.

- 'Not leaving' -

"I have been visiting the protest camp every day and I will not stop until Gotabaya actually leaves office," said 49-year-old Chamari Wickremasinghe, a mother of two daughters.

"We are not going to leave here," she said while occupying the lobby of the Presidential Secretariat that until 1982 was the national parliament. "The promise to go by July 13 is not enough. He should quit now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgtWa_0gaePEEW00
Some protesters initially enjoyed a dip in the presidential pool after storming the residence /AFP

Library curator Supun Jayaweera, 33, said they were putting out about 8,000 general reading books in Sinhala, Tamil and English and hoped visitors would make use of them. All were donations from people supporting the struggle.

On the 35 steps leading to the former parliament building overlooking the Indian Ocean, families were enjoying a day out. Volunteers were offering food to protesters as well as security forces.

A lone student activist was rousing visitors with anti-Rajapaksa chants as the crowds continued to pour in despite a shortage of fuel that has brought public transport to a halt for days.

"I hope what happened on Saturday will serve as a reminder to future politicians. You can't suppress the people forever. They strike back," Gunatillaka said.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Street party draws curtain on Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa era

Exhausted and drained after nearly 100 days of protests, a small crowd gathered its remaining strength Thursday to celebrate the resignation of Sri Lanka's leader at the seaside headquarters of their campaign to oust him. For more than three months, the seafront boulevard has been home to a cluster of tents used as a staging post for protesters demanding the despised leader step down for his role in driving Sri Lanka's battered economy to ruin.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Protesters raid Sri Lanka PM's office after president flees abroad

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the country's embattled president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis. Tear gas and water cannon fired by police and the declaration of both a nationwide state of emergency and a curfew failed to disperse them and the crowd poured into the building. 
PROTESTS
AFP

Sri Lanka's turmoil explained

Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency after the crisis-hit nation's president fled to the Maldives, with protesters also demanding the prime minister quit. President Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday for the Maldives.
ECONOMY
AFP

Sri Lanka president submits resignation from Singapore: official

Sri Lanka's president submitted his resignation shortly after reaching Singapore on Thursday, the parliamentary speaker's office said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country's worst-ever economic crisis. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, after protesters overran his palace on the weekend, heading first to the Maldives and then Singapore.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
AFP

Sri Lankan troops stand by as protestors occupy PM's office

Sri Lankan troops stood with their weapons lowered in the grounds of the prime minister's office Wednesday, doing nothing to halt the huge mass of people wandering through the compound, despite orders to "restore order". Guards abandoned a losing battle to halt the crowd's advance less than two hours after the building's usual occupant, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was declared Sri Lanka's acting head of state by incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ukraine war to dominate G20 finance chief meeting in Indonesia

Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs from top economies will meet in Indonesia Friday for talks on the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled markets, spiked food prices and stoked breakneck inflation. A day before the meeting, Yellen set the tone calling Russia's war in Ukraine the "greatest challenge" to the global economy and said members of Putin's government "have no place" at the talks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Presidential Palace#Piano#Central Air Conditioning#Buddhist#Sri Lankans
AFP

Russia seeks Iran drones after losses in Ukraine: White House

A senior US official said Tuesday that Russia's plan to acquire hundreds of combat drones from Iran shows its urgent need to reinforce due to heavy losses four months after invading Ukraine. Iran responded on Tuesday by saying that "no special development" had taken place in technological cooperation with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in February.
MILITARY
AFP

Libyans at boiling point amid summer power cuts

Mahmud Aguil has a comfortable house in Libya's capital Tripoli, but chronic power outages in the war-battered country and roasting summer heat now force him to sleep in his air-conditioned van. The Tripoli-based authorities have sought to quell public anger over the power outages, admitting they had underestimated the problem.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Russia's war in Ukraine 'greatest challenge' to global economy: Yellen

Russia's war in Ukraine poses the greatest threat to the global economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia. "Our greatest challenge today comes from Russia's illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine," she said on the resort island of Bali ahead of a meeting between finance ministers from the world's top economies and central bank governors on Friday and Saturday.
ECONOMY
AFP

US firm named in Beirut blast lawsuit denies wrongdoing

A US firm targeted in a $250 million lawsuit over the 2020 port explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people has denied any wrongdoing in the tragedy. TGS owns the British firm Spectrum Geo, which a decade ago chartered the Rhosus ship, which was carrying the ammonium nitrate that was subsequently unloaded at Beirut port and exploded on August 4, 2020.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Sri Lanka
AFP

Proposed US law would say Tibet status unresolved

US lawmakers have introduced legislation that would call Tibet's legal status unresolved, distancing Washington from past statements that recognized the territory as part of China. The State Department and successive US presidents have repeatedly said that Tibet is part of China, pleasing Beijing, and no UN member state recognizes the Himalayan territory as independent.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

IMF agrees to resume Pakistan loan after fuel, tax hikes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday it had agreed with Pakistan to resume a suspended loan programme that will inject $1.17 billion into the struggling economy. "It became essential to resume the IMF programme to save the country from default," finance minister Miftah Ismail told the national assembly last month.
BUSINESS
AFP

Vulnerable Pacific islands call for 'urgent, immediate' action on climate

Vulnerable Pacific islands demanded "urgent, immediate" global action on climate change Thursday, while stressing a commitment to democracy and the "rules-based" international order in the face of growing Chinese regional influence. "Urgent robust and transformative action" is needed "globally, regionally and nationally," they said.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Rwandan genocide survivor group says French verdict a 'strong' message

A Rwandan genocide survivors' group said Wednesday it welcomed the jailing in France of a former top official convicted of a role in the 1994 slaughter as a "strong" message. "It is a strong indication that the political will by France to pursue justice against genocide fugitives is positively changing," said Naphtal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of Ibuka, the Rwandan umbrella support group for genocide survivors.
EUROPE
AFP

Italy's Draghi urged to fix crisis as resignation refused

Italy's teetering government was thrown a lifeline Thursday after the country's president refused to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, insisting he address parliament in a bid to avoid snap elections. President Sergio Mattarella, a figurehead who takes on a key role in moments of political crisis, asked Draghi not to throw in the towel but instead "assess" the situation in parliament.
ECONOMY
AFP

US VP Harris launches Pacific push with new embassies, envoy

The United States launched a major push into the Pacific Wednesday as it seeks to hold off China's advances in the region, with Vice President Kamala Harris announcing the opening of two new embassies at a key regional summit. The United States will also appoint its first-ever regional envoy and launch an inaugural national strategy for the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China growth slumps on virus lockdowns, real estate woes: poll

China's economic expansion slumped in the second quarter to levels not seen since early 2020, an AFP poll of analysts found, owing to painful Covid lockdowns and lingering weakness in the real estate sector. China's property sector, an important economic driver, was also "still in limbo", while lockdowns have severely hit supply and demand, he told AFP. New home sales for the top 100 developers was 43 percent down on-year in June, according to China Real Estate Information Corporation data, with Nomura analysts adding that metro passenger trips in major cities remained below 2021 levels.
HEALTH
AFP

Africa's fastest man Omanyala to miss Worlds over visa delay

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala told AFP on Thursday he has given up on competing at the World Athletics Championships in the United States because of a delay in getting a visa. Omanyala had been due to compete in the 100m heats on the first day of the world championships on Friday, but lost a race against time to secure his US visa and travel to Oregon -- a trip of about 24 hours or more.
SPORTS
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy