Musings: God knows there's a pickle problem

I believe the packaging industry has had a closed-door meeting, somewhere in the world, in which they have secretly decided to make things impossible for the average person to open. Yes. Impossible.

We shop in stores, and take things off shelves and put them in our carts with the naive assumption that we will be able to open those things when we get home.

We cannot.

I have come to the conclusion that The Pickle Jar People don't actually want anyone to eat pickles. They like to make pickles, put them in jars, sell them and laugh as they imagine people like me spending seven minutes banging the top of the jar on the kitchen counter in an impossible attempt to open the jar. Thankfully, the Lord has provided me an answer to my inability to open anything. Him.

How difficult life would be if I kept overlooking the good news that:

Someone strong is in love with me.

I think it's obvious where I'm going with this ... In spite of all my knowledge of my true identity as God's child, more often than I can admit, I come face-to-face with my human weakness.

I find myself unable to face that latest thing that has come along.

I am faced with a decision. If I focus on my weakness, I am soon overwhelmed by how scary life actually is. I don't know if I can do what I need to do or be who I need to be.

And then the Holy Spirit reminds me:

My hope and joy is found in remembering how strong He is and not in focusing on how weak I am. On my own, I am weak. But He is strong. Always.

When I am weak, when I feel inadequate to handle what I have to handle ... when I see how powerless I actually am against the things life flings my way, I find hope in remembering that someone strong is in love with me. No. Someone stronger than strong is in love with me and will help me to face the challenges that come my way,

Someone who has all strength, all power, all dominion, all authority is someone who is on my side. And He gets me through. Each day.

My hope is that today you will remember once again that Someone Strong is in love with you. He lives with you. Right there. Right now.

Our weakness does not surprise Him. Our weakness surprises us.

Finding it difficult to see yourself as an overcomer today? Someone strong is in love with you. Someone strong gave His life for you. Someone strong defeated whatever it is you are sure is going to defeat you. When you give Him your weakness, then He gives you His strength. With people. With problems. And with pickles.

"He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”