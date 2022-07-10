‘You can see their confidence grow’: CT’s Camp No Limits inspires kids with limb difference and loss

Hunter Robertshaw, an 18-year-old who is a senior at Downington West High School in Pennsylvania, enjoys competitive sled hockey, golf and weightlifting in his free time. Robertshaw, who was born without a tibia bone in his right leg and uses a prosthetic, doesn’t let that define who he is.

“I feel like it doesn’t affect me at all,” he said. “I’ve done so much in my life, and there’s a lot more I’m going to do.”

Hunter and his mother Michelle drove more than three hours from Pennsylvania to attend Camp No Limits at Quinnipiac University’s York Hill Campus on Thursday. The overnight camp, whose mission is to educate, empower and support young people with limb loss and limb difference, runs four days every year at the college. There were 11 campers this year at Quinnipiac, but in years past there have been more than 20. The camp is available to kids up to age 18, after that age campers can volunteer or be a mentor. Camp fees are $500, according to its website .

Camp No Limits, which began in Maine in 2004, has since grown to more than nine states. Quinnipiac University’s occupational and physical therapy programs have hosted the camp since 2015, but due to COVID-19 the event was shut down for the past two years.

“We’ve been coming to Camp No Limits since 2010 when Hunter was just 6 years old,” said Michelle Robertshaw. “This is such a wonderful environment for the kids. They feel safe here, and you can see their confidence grow. We’re very blessed to take part in this year after year.”

Hunter wants to be a young adult mentor with the organization.

“I want to help people,” said Robertshaw. “I want to mentor others so I can make a difference.”

Camp No Limits is designed to increase the functional independence of children living with limb loss and provide a network of support for both campers and family members.

“We had four kids our first year and since then it’s snowballed into this huge community with 11 camps nationwide,” said Mary Leighton, founder and executive director of the camp. “We’ve had kids even say this is better than Disney World. It allows kids and families to come together and create a community of understanding. Camp is really all about learning how to navigate life from something as simple as how to tie shoes, putting hair in a ponytail or even learning how to drive a car.”

Leighton, along with fellow occupational therapist Bambi Lombardi, had the idea of a camp for children with limb difference after working at a private pediatric therapy clinic in Maine. Leighton’s first patient, Nicholas, was only 2 1/2 years old and was missing all four limbs.

“Watching Nicholas learn how to wash his face, feed himself and throw a ball was just amazing,” said Leighton. “Just seeing the smile on his face as he progressed was inspiring. But we could still see when other kids came into the office we worked at that they would stare and look at him differently. So we didn’t want him to lose that momentum and we wanted to help him find other kids just like him. That’s how it all began.”

Each day campers start with “energizer” activities from 9 a.m. to noon and learn different physical and life skills designed to help them in their day-to-day lives. Campers get to try sled hockey, wheelchair basketball, and learning how to drive. .

The events are led by physical and occupational therapists, Quinnipiac students and faculty, and teen and adult amputee mentors.

“This was something that drew me to Quinnipiac’s program,” said Julia Pecoraro, a graduate occupational therapy student. “I’ve been wanting to take part in the program here for a while, but because of the pandemic I didn’t have the chance to the last few years. It feels great to finally be here with all of our volunteers and campers. It’s an amazing program.”

Quinnipiac is the first and only institution of higher education in the country to host the camp.

“It’s a testament to our program here at Quinnipiac,” said Valerie Strange, clinical associate professor of occupational therapy. “It’s great to see our students here getting involved and excited about the program.”

More information at nolimitsfoundation.org

Stephen Underwood can be reached at sunderwood@courant.com .