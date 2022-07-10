5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island; no arrests so far

Five people were shot after someone opened fire on a large group gathered at the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 21st Street and the boardwalk around 2 a.m.

Police say there was a large group that gathered at the location when someone opened fire.

Five people were shot in total.

Johny Fernandez reports as New York City health officials urge a return to indoor masking.

A 37-year-old was shot in the back and is in critical condition at the hospital.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the back and is in stable condition.

Two women, a 27-year-old and 26-year-old, were both shot in the leg and are in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and is in stable condition.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News