5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island; no arrests so far

 3 days ago

Five people were shot after someone opened fire on a large group gathered at the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 21st Street and the boardwalk around 2 a.m.

Police say there was a large group that gathered at the location when someone opened fire.

Five people were shot in total.

A 37-year-old was shot in the back and is in critical condition at the hospital.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the back and is in stable condition.

Two women, a 27-year-old and 26-year-old, were both shot in the leg and are in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and is in stable condition.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 40

Annette Gerage
4d ago

I'm pretty sure the guns they used we not legal. Biden is going after the wrong people. Put the cops back on the street with the anti-crime unit and it should quiet down a bit. No prejudice, just taking guns off the street.

Reply(1)
24
Lynne VanVorce
3d ago

No outside activities are ever going to be safe again unless we as a nation stand up yelling and screaming that there have to be better safeguards to gun ownership. The shooter in Illinois had talked about it on multiple occasions, and on Social media yet somehow he never got flagged as a threat, the Highland Park shooting, the Buffalo grocery store, Uvalde. The writing is on the wall wake up. We also need to address mental health in schools, in life, in our communities etc. We do need more police officers in our communities speaking to the people in the community being community leaders someone for the kids to see that if they need help there is a way to reach out. We need more visual contact with our police departments not just issuing speeding tickets, and parking tickets.

Reply
4
Fran Chechatka
4d ago

Probably another gang that the governor and mayor are doing nothing about

Reply(1)
15
 

