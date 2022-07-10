ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchy morning fog, then slightly less humid on Sunday

Waking up with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and a few areas of patchy fog.

Yesterday’s frontal passage has brought a reprieve from the severe heat and humidity. Highs Sunday will be near 90°, with 80s in outlying areas. Humidity levels will also be slightly lower through the afternoon. Enjoy because it won’t last long!

On Monday, after starting out in the comfortable 60s, but the heat returns with highs in the low 90s, and mid-90s for Tuesday.

Another front brings showers and storms late Tuesday and on Wednesday, followed by another break in the humidity for Thursday.

