NEW HAVEN — Hillhouse senior Olivia O’Connor, who recently graduated as the valedictorian of her graduating class, is a realist. She admits she isn’t the strongest thrower out there when it comes to the throwing events in track and field competition. Two years ago, frustrated that she wasn’t improving in the shot put or discus, she made the decision to take the steps needed to take her ability to another level.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO