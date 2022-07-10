Dermatologists Say This Is The Worst Cleanser Ingredient For Dry, Aging Skin–It's So Dehydrating!

Shutterstock

Not all of us can be graced with naturally hydrated skin; unfortunately, many people struggle with a dry, flaky complexion, especially as they age. While this can certainly be uncomfortable and frustrating to deal with, there are lots of solutions out there, including a whole range of skincare products that are specially formulated for dry skin. But in addition to keeping an eye out for the best products to add to your routine, it’s also important to make note of the ingredients you should never be using on your face if you struggle with dry, aging skin—including one that just may be in your daily cleanser.

To learn about the worst face wash ingredient you should avoid at all costs if you struggle with dry skin, we spoke to experts Dr. Rosmy Barrios, MD, medical content author at Health Reporter and anti-aging and regenerative medicine expert; Dr. Elaine F. Kung, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology; and Eliana Restrepo, licensed esthetician and co-owner of JE’DERM skin atelier. They all told us to steer clear of sodium laurel sulfates (SLS).

Sodium Laurel Sulfates (SLS)

If you struggle with dry skin, Barrios, Kung, and Restrepo agree that it's time to kick cleansers containing sodium laurel sulfates to the curb. Unfortunately, this skincare ingredient is highly common in many face washes—especially foaming varieties.

As it turns out, sulfates aren't all bad for everyone; Restrepo explains that this ingredient, which is known to help prevent clogging pores, is great when it comes to removing excess oil, dirt, and debris from your skin and can, in fact, be "totally good for some skin types." However, "dry skin is not one of them."

Barrios says SLS is a no-go for aging or sensitive skin due to the fact that it can lead to "dry skin, irritation, and allergic reactions." Restrepo agrees, pointing out that it damage the skin barrier, which is one major cause of "extreme dryness, flakiness, redness, and irritation." Yikes! When that essential skin barrier is damaged, Barrios explains that your complexion isn't able to bind moisture properly, which leads to a loss of hydration—and we all know how important it is to stay moisturized! Kung also says that SLS may also change the pH of your skin and reduce its natural oils in order to worsen dryness.

For all of these reasons, it's best to avoid foaming cleansers or any other skincare product containing this ingredient. Instead, Kung recommends going with options that are "formulated without dyes, fragrance, parabens, sulfates, or formaldehyde" if you struggle with dry skin. Got it!