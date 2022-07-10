Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’
Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.
The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister .
After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"
The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."
Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.
