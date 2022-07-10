ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Tugendhat says naughtiest thing he’s ever done is ‘invade a country’

By Kate Gill
 4 days ago

Tom Tugendhat said the naughtiest thing he's ever done is "invade a country" while offering the Conservative party a “fresh start”.

The chair of parliament's foreign affairs committee made an appearance on Sophy Ridge on Sunday after launching his bid to become the next party leader and prime minister .

After denying he would offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet, Sophy asks Tugendhat: "What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?"

The Tory backbencher replies: "I invaded a country once."

Mr Tugendhat became the first candidate in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophy Ridge
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Boris Johnson
