POTUS

Mary Trump says her uncle can feel the walls 'closing in' after Cipollone testifies for Jan. 6 committee: 'Donald is terrified'

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump, Mary Trump Chet Strange/Getty Images
  • Mary Trump said her uncle is "terrified" as the Jan. 6 committee interviews high-profile witnesses such as Pat Cipollone.
  • She said that Donald Trump "can't deny the walls may indeed be closing in."
  • Details of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone's testimony will be rolled out in upcoming hearings.

Comments / 10

robert radelich
4d ago

only reason anyone knows who she is and cares what she says is she's Trump's neice and they hate trump more then they care about America

Reply
4
