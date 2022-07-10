Need For More Speed: Miles Teller Reveals He’s In Talks With Tom Cruise For Top Gun 3 After ‘Maverick’ Tops $1bn At Box Office

Miles Teller, Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick' Paramount

Following the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick at the international box office, one of its stars has revealed he has been “having some conversations” about a follow-up film.

Miles Teller, who plays Rooster, son of Maverick’s late best friend Goose, opposite Tom Cruise in the title role, told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it. We’ll see.”

This news will delight fans who have surged to the cinema to watch the big-budget follow-up to the original 1986 film. Maverick just days ago saw its global box office fly past the $1billion mark and become the world’s highest-grossing film of the year, toppling Marvel adventure Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Teller added, though, the decision would inevitably be up to Cruise, who initially didn’t savour the prospect of making a sequel before bestowing his legendary commitment to the film.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller said. “It’s all up to Tom.”

Meanwhile, Cruise remains hard at work on his latest Mission Impossible film, shooting scenes in London in between trips to watch the tennis at Wimbledon and the Rolling Stones in action in the capital’s Hyde Park.