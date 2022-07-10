ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Alan Sugar savagely roasts Tory leadership candidates

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8psh_0gaeJBEF00

Over the last few days Tories have been throwing their hats into the ring to become the next leader of the party after a certain Boris Johnson finally resigned.

Among those who have expressed interest in the role so far are backbench MPs Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat as well as former ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak. Suella Braverman and Penny Mordaunt are also standing and so is Kemi Badenoch, just to name a few.

It all seems like a desperate rush to win a game show - like the Apprentice maybe - so perhaps it is appropriate that Lord Alan Sugar has had his (savage) say on the potential candidates.

Responding to a tweet comparing those running and rumoured to be running as leader to candidates in the popular show, he tweeted: "Hah they would not get past episode 1".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His sassy tweet went viral and has garnered some 29,800 likes at the time of writing.

Just goes to show what little faith people have in our politicians.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

9 alternative ways the Tory leadership contest should be decided

The Tory leadership contest is in full swing after Boris Johnson dramatically resigned last week.Conservative MPs have voted to whittle down six candidates to from eight to five. At the time of writing, those still in the race are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat, with Suella Braverman being the latest to fall.Voting again and again until there is only one candidate left seems a democratic enough way to decide who the next leader should be but it isn't very fun, is it?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo here at indy100, we've come...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Tory leadership poll finds 6 per cent of people know ‘a great deal’ about fake MP ‘Stewart Lewis’

When it comes to the latest contest to find the next Conservative Party leader, many high-profile politicians threw their hat into the ring.There was former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and current chancellor Nadhim Zahawi who were eliminated yesterday, while foreign secretary Liz Truss and previous chancellor Rishi Sunak are still in the running.Many people, however, may not have heard about a leadership candidate known as Stewart Lewis.That’s because he doesn’t exist.Yet that didn’t stop six per cent of 1,000 adults interviewed by polling agency Ipsos from claiming they actually know “a great deal” about him. Another six percent said they...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Tim Burgess has an absolutely brutal band name for Tory leadership contenders

Musician Tim Burgess has given the Tory leadership contenders an absolutely brutal name in a no-nonsense post on social media.It comes as the Tory leadership contenders set out their stalls this week in a bid to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are among the MPs who are in the hunt to take over the role.Former BBC 6 Music host Shaun Keaveny reached out to Burgess on Twitter and posted a picture of the leadership candidates. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterReferencing Burgess’ band The Charlatans, Keaveny wrote: “Hey @Tim_Burgess! These...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Sugar
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

The pros and cons of all the Tory leadership contenders

After Boris Johnson dramatically and finally resigned last week, he triggered a leadership contest with ambitious Tories rushing to replace him and become the next prime minister. With the contenders narrowed down to eight, there are still plenty of people for Tories to choose from and with different pundits and...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Private Eye's front cover speaks for the nation on Boris Johnson's legacy

Private Eye's latest front cover really says it all about Boris Johnson.The satirical magazine has made a memorial edition for the falling prime minister, marking his legacy, and they haven't exactly been kind to him.In fact, that is an understatement. The front cover shows an overflowing toilet full of faeces, leaking onto the floor with a plunger on top and a bit of loo roll.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cDown the pan: the new edition of Private Eye is on sale now!\u201d — Private Eye Magazine (@Private Eye Magazine) ...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Tory MP running for leader says he has ‘not been planning a leadership campaign’

It’s always reassuring to know that the Tory MPs standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party – and therefore, our next prime minister – have given the opportunity some careful consideration, and have taken some time to plan out their campaign.Except one candidate. Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti, has admitted to the BBC he has “not been planning a leadership campaign” – even though he threw his hat into the ring on Sunday evening.Mr Chisti, who was only appointed a minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office last week amid all that drama, made the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Roasting#Uk#Tory#Sassy
Indy100

Tory leadership candidate mocked for getting mad at ice-cream company

Tory leadership contender Kemi Badenoch took a swipe against Ben & Jerry’s owner Unilever, saying they focus on "social justice" at the expense of profits. The 42-year-old MP for Saffron Walden criticised the “Ben & Jerry’s tendencies” of companies during her Conservative leadership campaign on Tuesday (12 July).
ECONOMY
Indy100

How tall is Rishi Sunak?

As MPs started voting in the first round of the leadership contest, Twitter did what it does best and turned its attention to matters much smaller: Rishi Sunak's height. One said, "I don’t care about politics at all now, but I was fascinated to learn that Rishi Sunak is really a lot shorter than I think we’ve all assumed as a nation."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Indy100

7 songs with not-so complimentary lyrics about Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson may be resigning as PM but he has been part of public life for so long that, like weeds, he has got into every crack going in the UK. That includes the music scene, and Johnson has been rapped about and sung about throughout both his time as London mayor and stint in parliament - and not always politely.
MUSIC
Indy100

This photo of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries has become an instant meme

A photo of two of Boris Johnson’s last remaining supporters Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries standing together outside Number 10 has been turned into an instant meme. The photo of the Johnson loyalists was taken this morning at 10 Downing Street where the pair held an announcement to say they are both backing foreign secretary Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest.
INTERNET
Indy100

Indy100

180K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy