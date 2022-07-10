Alan Sugar savagely roasts Tory leadership candidates

Over the last few days Tories have been throwing their hats into the ring to become the next leader of the party after a certain Boris Johnson finally resigned.

Among those who have expressed interest in the role so far are backbench MPs Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat as well as former ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak. Suella Braverman and Penny Mordaunt are also standing and so is Kemi Badenoch, just to name a few.

It all seems like a desperate rush to win a game show - like the Apprentice maybe - so perhaps it is appropriate that Lord Alan Sugar has had his (savage) say on the potential candidates.

Responding to a tweet comparing those running and rumoured to be running as leader to candidates in the popular show, he tweeted: "Hah they would not get past episode 1".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His sassy tweet went viral and has garnered some 29,800 likes at the time of writing.

Just goes to show what little faith people have in our politicians.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.