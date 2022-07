Police say a man was killed in Sayville after he was hit three times by three different vehicles early Sunday morning.

Police say around 12:30 a.m., a man on the Eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road was hit multiple times.

He was first hit by a Toyota Camry, a Ray-4 and then a pickup truck.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The three drivers were not injured in the crash.