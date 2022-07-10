ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

What’s Up Today: July 10

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning, today is Sunday, July 10. 🌊 The Infosys Hall Of Fame Open for the Van Alen Cup gets underway today at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Today is a day for qualifying, gates open at 10 am and tennis begins at 11 am. More Info & Buy Tickets...

whatsupnewp.com

whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 15-17)

A warm mid-summer weekend means it’s time to head to the coast. Here are a few things to do this weekend around Rhode Island. All Weekend: The Newport Classical Music Festival continues this weekend with world-class concerts scheduled. Friday, it’s “Opera Night” with La Boheme at The Breakers, and Saturday it’s “Cocktails and Concert” with cellist Johannes Moser and pianist Drew Petersen. The closing event Sunday is the 2022 Festival Artists finale at Emmanuel Church featuring Mozart’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, K. 502. Complete details here.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up in Newport County: July 18 – 31

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, July 18 – 31. This story will be updated as we learn about more events/listings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see here? Add it to our event calendar. Monday, July 18. Things...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Craft Brew Races Newport returns this weekend to Fort Adams

If you love running or beer, or both, head out to Fort Adams on Saturday, July 16 for an event you’re sure to enjoy!. The Craft Brew Races Newport, produced by Portsmouth-based Gray Matter Marketing, begins at noon at Fort Adams. The 3.1-mile run (or walk) is followed by a 3.5-hour all-samples-included beer festival, featuring local and regional craft breweries as well as music and food vendors.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair is returning in October

Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair, one of New England’s most popular fall fairs, is returning to Aquidneck Island this fall. The celebration of the harvest season at Norman Bird Sanctuary, which typically brings together more than 10,000 community members, will take place on October 1 and 2, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Tanya Donelly was born on July 14, 1966 in Newport. Donelly co-founded Throwing Muses with her stepsister Kristin Hersh while attending Rogers High School in 1981. The band toured and recorded until 1997. Donelly was also a founding member of The Breeders with Kim Deal of...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Andrew Samuel Tsimortos

Andrew S. Tsimortos, age 90, of Newport, RI, passed away on July 12, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Anne Marie (Lus) Tsimortos for the last 69 years. Andrew was born in Woonsocket, RI to the late Samuel and Garefalea (Demitrakakis) Tsimortos. He served four years in the US Army and was stationed in France, where he met Anne Marie.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: William J. Kelley

William J. Kelley, age 81, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 3, 2022 at St. Clare Home. He was the husband of Carmen (Beland) Kelley. William was born in Fall River, MA to William and Mary (Reardon) Kelley. He grew up on Howard Street and graduated from De La Salle Academy. Shortly after graduation he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, he met Carmen and they raised their two sons on Mumford Avenue. He began work at the JT O’Connell Lumber Yard on Long Wharf. He spent his entire career with JTs, eventually moving out to the Middletown location. Over the years he enjoyed time as a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Tree Conservancy hosting Newport Arboretum tours

The Newport Tree Conservancy is inviting the public to tour six private Newport residences that have earned Level 1 Arboretum Accreditation from ArbNet. These special properties have notable trees and plants and will be open for self-guided tours on July 20th. Informational maps will be available on-site, and directions and parking instructions will be provided at check-out.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Xay Khamsyvoravong shares why he’s running for Newport City Council

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, “Xay” (pronounced “Sigh”) for short, is among the new candidates running for Newport City Council At-Large. Xay is among ten candidates running for the four At-Large seats. Xay provided What’sUpNewp with the following statement regarding his campaign;. “Today, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong, known...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Bramwell Tovey, Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, passes away

Bramwell Tovey, Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, died peacefully on July 12 at his home in Barrington, Rhode Island, one day after celebrating his 69th birthday surrounded by loved ones, according to the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School. The school shared the...
BARRINGTON, RI
whdh.com

Yelp names the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of National Ice Cream Day on July 17, Yelp has compiled a list of the best ice cream in every state, and one Bay State store scooped the competition. The top shop in Massachusetts was in the Cape: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee. According to the store’s website, the shop was established in 1995, and is operated by father Mark Lawrence and his daughter Kelsey.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Second Beach Parking lot getting repaved this fall

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JULY 12, 2022) – The Second Beach parking lot is getting repaved this fall. For a couple years, the town has wanted to resurface the large lot on Sachuest Point Road, but the work got pushed off due to other pressing priorities. However, as part of the...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Little Compton Historical Society to host gravestone cleaning on the Commons this Thursday

Join the staff and volunteers of the Little Compton Historical Society to learn how to safely clean historic gravestones on Thursday, July 14. The session will last from 4 to 8 PM. Drop by anytime between 4 and 7 PM for a tutorial in safe cleaning techniques and to use the Historical Society’s supplies to remove lichens and stains from the town’s historic gravestones. The program is for adults and young people aged 10 and up who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. It is free and open to the public.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with least home inventory in Providence metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
PROVIDENCE, RI

