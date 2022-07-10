What’s Up Today: July 10

William J. Kelley, age 81, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on July 3, 2022 at St. Clare Home. He was the husband of Carmen (Beland) Kelley. William was born in Fall River, MA to William and Mary (Reardon) Kelley. He grew up on Howard Street and graduated from De La Salle Academy. Shortly after graduation he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return home, he met Carmen and they raised their two sons on Mumford Avenue. He began work at the JT O’Connell Lumber Yard on Long Wharf. He spent his entire career with JTs, eventually moving out to the Middletown location. Over the years he enjoyed time as a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO