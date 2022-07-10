ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back-to-School Carnival is scheduled at JCHS

 4 days ago
There will be a Back-to-School Carnival at Blue Jay Stadium at Junction City High School on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. USD 475...

JC Post

Junction City Rodeo goes Friday and Saturday nights

Bareback riding and calf roping to bull riding and mutton busting are among the many events scheduled during the 28th annual Junction City Rodeo this Friday and Saturday evenings at the Geary County 4-H Fairgrounds Arena. Rodeo Association President Daryl Blocker said the rodeo has grown a lot. "We've done a lot down there and each year we try to do more."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Barton at Fort Riley student receives grant

Barton Community College at Fort Riley student Avrey Thoman was recently awarded the $500 “Stay the Course” grant from educational resource company John Wiley and Sons, Inc. Thoman has attended Barton since Oct. 2019 and graduated in May. She is transferring to Fort Hays State University this fall...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

United Way needs Stuff the Bus volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help with the Stuff the Bus effort to raise school supplies for needy children. According to Nichole Mader, Junction City / Geary County United Way Director, said the kickoff date is July 23. The big yellow bus where you can donate school supplies will be at the Walmart Super Center and at Dillons. Other businesses will have small cardboard buses at their location during the collection effort.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Activities are planned in Junction City Thursday night

-- A limited number of tickets are still available for the Triple Trivia Night event to benefit the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the project to build a new public library. The adults-only event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Spin City, 915 South Washington Street. Tickets are $40...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council inspires youth of all ages

MANHATTAN, Kan. – When most folks think about 4-H, the ideas that typically come to mind are projects and leadership. Leadership for life is an important value for the Kansas 4-H program, which offers many opportunities for youth to grow in those skills. One of these opportunities is the Kansas State 4-H Youth Leadership Council.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Former church approved to become a daycare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility. Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Memories at the Museum will return

Following a two-year absence due to COVID-19 Memories at the Museum will return to the Geary County Historical Museum on Saturday, July 23 at 4 p.m. The initial program will be done in partnership with the Black History Trail of Geary County organization, said Historical Society Director Heather Hagedorn. "Trying to get the history that has been under represented. So the topic for this program is Being Black in Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

You can get tickets for Triple Trivia Night

A limited number of tickets are still available for Triple Trivia Night, an event to benefit the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the project to build a new library for Junction City/Fort Riley/Geary County. It will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Spin City, 915 South Washington Street in Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

City receives funds to complete the 7th Street Bike Boulevard

Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill announced Wednesday that Live Well Geary County and Pathways to Kansas Blue Cross Blue Shield presented the city with a check for $65,000 for the 7th Street Bike Boulevard. Transportation Alternative grant funding and Live Well matching funds were used to undertake the project. "What...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Salina Comic Con this weekend at Tony's Pizza Events Center

Salina’s popular Comic Con returns to Tony’s Pizza Events Center this weekend. This year’s event includes three special guests, cosplays contests, and plenty of shopping. This year’s guests are:. Justin Nimmo. Best known to fans as Zhane, the original silver power ranger from Saban's Power Rangers...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Prepare for the summer heat

Geary County Emergency Management reminds the public to check in with neighbors & friends, especially those 65 and older, to ask if they're cool enough on hot days!. Medication, chronic illness, limited mobility, & other factors may affect temperature regulation, increasing risk during extreme heat.
ENVIRONMENT
JC Post

Brigade win again at Rathert Field

Junction City ( 22-5 ) got home runs from Edward Scott and Landon Meyer enroute to a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Monarchs Monday night at Rathert Field. Junction City led 4-2 after three innings and then tacked another run in both the fifth and eighth innings. Connor Holle got the pitching win.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Heartland Challenge grant will be put to use in Junction City

Flint Hills Regional Council has received a $360,000 grant from the Ewing and Marion Kauffman Foundation with Council Director Jerry Lonergan explaining they will work with Junction City Main Street. The grant funds will be used to focus on home-based businesses including what they can do to grow, get started and what can be done to help them get better and expand their markets.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Radius Brewing ownership looking forward to impending expansion

Emporia’s popular brewery and restaurant Radius Brewing is expanding its operations soon. Radius recently acquired a second building where it is looking to move a large portion of its brewing operations in the coming months. The new location at 17 West Fourth formerly served as the home of Spic-N-Span cleaners.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Summits of Summer

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. We have turned the calendar to July, and that means different things to different people. For students and teachers July means summer is at the halfway point, and the first day of school is near. For those of us in agriculture it means haying season and watching fall crops grow. In the Farm Bureau world, July is the start of county Farm Bureau annual meetings.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Headline: Aging Well Receives Grant from Kansas Gas Service

Support continues for the Aging Well Senior Living at the Spring Valley Campus’s capital campaign. Recently, Kansas Gas Service through the ONE Gas Foundation awarded a $21,300 grant towards the Aging Well project. Kara Titus, Kansas Gas Service Area Manager of Community Relations, helped facilitate the Foundation grant award....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City, KS
