Back-to-School Carnival is scheduled at JCHS

Following a two-year absence due to COVID-19 Memories at the Museum will return to the Geary County Historical Museum on Saturday, July 23 at 4 p.m. The initial program will be done in partnership with the Black History Trail of Geary County organization, said Historical Society Director Heather Hagedorn. "Trying to get the history that has been under represented. So the topic for this program is Being Black in Geary County.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO