Back-to-School Carnival is scheduled at JCHS
There will be a Back-to-School Carnival at Blue Jay Stadium at Junction City High School on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. USD 475...jcpost.com
There will be a Back-to-School Carnival at Blue Jay Stadium at Junction City High School on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. USD 475...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 1