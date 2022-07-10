ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Are 3 Major Astro Events Brewing In Your July 11 Weekly Horoscope

Cover picture for the articleWith July now in full swing, I’m sure you’re many things: excited to continue your summer plans, ready for Cancer season to be over (the feels have been real), and lastly, very, very hot. While you reapply your sunscreen, get ready for your July 11, 2022 weekly horoscope, because it’s packed...

What July's Full Moon in Capricorn Means for You and Your Sign

Astrologically speaking, July's stars may bring a confidence boost — and July's full moon may bring a reckoning. July 13’s full moon in Capricorn occurs at 2:37 p.m. ET. This lunation is the year’s third of four supermoons in a row — and July’s will be the biggest and brightest yet, per Space.com. Supermoons occur when the moon is closer to the earth in its orbit, resulting in the moon actually appearing larger to us earthlings.
What Your July Horoscope Means for Your Travel Life

July is a month where the lights of our solar system, our sun and moon, shine brightest. In the northern hemisphere, it’s summertime–the brightest season of the year, marked by the days being longer and nights shorter. The sovereign, illuminating power of the luminaries (sun and moon) become the central focus. We start out in Cancer season, ruled by the silvery protective moon, and end the month in Leo season, ruled by the golden, central figure of our solar system, the sun.
Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
Astro
July’s Full Moon Will Be Relaxing For These 3 Zodiac Signs

I think it’s safe to say that Cancer season’s been an emotional time for everyone. Cancer sun Lana Del Rey even wrote the perfect song to describe this season called “Summertime Sadness.” While Cancer season’s marked the perfect time to become realigned with your emotional needs, logic and reasoning have definitely been on the backburner — but not for much longer, as the 2022 Super Buck Moon prepares to illuminate the sky on July 13 in the goal-driven, disciplined sign of Capricorn. As the biggest full moon of the year , there are a few zodiac signs that can expect to feel the effects of this lunation pretty strongly. But for three signs, the 2022 Super Buck Moon is certain to feel a bit more low-key.
What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For Wednesday's Full Super Moon

Each zodiac sign is affected by planetary motions in different ways, and this month's full super moon in Capricorn is no exception. Here's what each sign needs to know for the upcoming moon falling on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:37 p.m. EDT, according to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D. (Don't forget to check your sun and rising signs!)
Your Weekly Horoscope Says You’re Coming Up With Brilliant Ideas, So Start Making Plans

You might be getting used to a change this week, but in the end, it all leads to beautiful things! Your horoscope for the week of July 4 to July 10 wants you to follow your intuition and listen to your heart, but it also wants you to practice patience. However, that doesn’t mean the week doesn’t begin on a high note! On Monday, the moon in Virgo will form a trine with eccentric and innovative Uranus, urging you to look outside the box and try something different. This is definitely “dance like no one is watching” type of energy, so live it up!
The 4 Zodiac Signs with Main Character Energy

There are people out there who have no problem making themselves the center of attention—whether it’s on purpose or by accident. They’re the type to give themselves a bigger role in a story than they actually played, and they walk around as though they have a special theme song curated just for their lives (think “Bad Reputation” from 10 Things I Hate About You). We’re talking about the Elle Woods and Regina Georges of the world, you know, people who boast what TikTok has dubbed #MainCharacterEnergy. But, before we get all judgy, this phenomenon may actually have something to do with the stars. Below, check out the four zodiac signs with main character energy.
Virgo, Your July Horoscope Says You’re On The Brink Of An Unforgettable Adventure

Click here to read the full article. Tap into your courage, Virgo. After all, isn’t being larger than life what summer is all about? Your Virgo July 2022 horoscope wants you to focus on your personal assets, the most important one being your self-confidence. There won’t be any major changes to your financial situation, which means you shouldn’t set your sights on your cash flow as much as you should be zeroing on a deeper form of self-worth! Until July 19, inventive Mercury—your ruling planet—will help you save some of your pennies for a rainy day; a day that that...
In Honor Of Summer Love, Let’s Celebrate The 4 Most Romantic Zodiac Signs

Click here to read the full article. Looking to be wooed by a new boo, but don’t know which signs will be the sweetest? Let me give you the scoop on the most romantic zodiac signs, because they always have a way of spicing things up just before they start to cool down. If you’re familiar with Western astrology, you’ll know that the twelve members of the zodiac are divided up into four elements: earth, air, water, and fire. Each element has their own signature attribute: earth signs are grounded, air signs are flighty, water signs are emotional, and fire signs...
Which Zodiac Signs Will Benefit Most From The Largest Full Moon Of The Year?

It’s been a moody girl summer to say the least, but as Cancer season comes to a close, this emotionally charged energy will be shifting big time. This season, your intuitive and instinctual needs have been in the driver’s seat, while logic and practicality have been whisked away on vacation. Though it’s been a great time to reconnect with your gut feelings, the first full moon of the summer, will be restoring equilibrium when it comes to pragmatic action and reprioritizing your goals. The 2022 Super Buck Moon on July 13 is taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn — the sign all about success, responsibility, and structure — grounding the fluctuating energies of this lunar dominant season for everyone, especially cardinal signs.
The Meaning Of The Full Moon Actually Changes, Based On Each Zodiac Sign

As creatures made up of around 60% water, it should come as no shock that humans are deeply affected by the celestial body pushing and pulling the oceans’ tides. TikTok users sprinkling herbs and salts in a candle-lit, crystal-lined tub under the full moon aren’t just doing it for the aesthetics. Cultures across the globe have relied on the moon to track time, seasons, and energy for thousands of years, some even considering it a divine being. According to astrologers, if you understand the specific energy each of the eight lunar phases brings, you can work with it to your advantage. To simplify things, people generally look at the four primary phases: the new moon, first quarter, full moon, and last quarter, with the new and full moon being the major players. The full moon meaning in astrology is one of the most frequented topics of discussion when it comes to lunations. Here’s everything to know about this peak phase and what to expect from it:
These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect July 2022 To Be A Laid-Back Month

It’s the hottest time of the year, and while some may be packing their bags and catching flights to white sandy beaches, others may be far more interested in a quiet, peaceful summer. As the sun prepares to shift into its home sign of Leo on July 22, some signs will be eager to step into the limelight, while others will be more inclined to withdraw and reflect. For that reason, July 2022 will be the worst month for three zodiac signs who are turning inward while the party for many others is just beginning. If you’re a Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, here’s why you can expect a chill July that might have you in your feels.
Your Weekly Horoscope Means Business, Because It’s Time To Take Your Goals Seriously

Click here to read the full article. While it’s natural to want to keep the party going as the summer heats up, but your horoscope for the week of July 11 to July 17 may have other plans! As this week begins, the moon—ruler of your subconscious—will call on you to use some emotional maturity, especially when balancing work and play. And according to gravity, what goes up must come down! You’re experiencing this pressure on a cosmic level, starting on Monday as the moon forms a sextile with responsible and time-managing Saturn. Luckily, you have time for both business...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast July 4th to 10th, 2022

Mercury and Mars enter new Signs this week, minutes apart from one another. Mars will move into Taurus, which may encourage us to adopt a more laid-back approach to achieving our goals. Additionally, Mercury enters Cancer, which makes us need emotional stimulation.
Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

You’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving us all the more reason to retreat, go inward, and nurture our hearts. Nothing wrong with a little shake-up, as it’s simply bringing you closer to what’s meant for you.
4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Moodier Than Others During The New Moon In Cancer

Cancer season has kicked the summertime off with a major bang, and as the luminaries prepare to join forces to bring forth the first new moon of the season, everyone will definitely be feeling it. As this lunation takes place in the cardinal water sign of Cancer on June 28, you’re certain to be feeling a bit more needy than usual. As a Cancer moon (and rising) myself, I can’t help but look forward to seeing how everyone experiences the exhausting energy of feeling things so deeply, but on the bright side, everyone will feel far more inclined to put their emotional needs and desire to feel safe first during the June 2022 new moon in Cancer, especially if you’re one of the cardinal signs.
Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Predicts A Change Of Heart, So Follow Your Intuition

Click here to read the full article. Before you get your hopes up, let’s get the bad news out of the way—your Aquarius July 2022 horoscope will be extremely unstable and frustrating. There, I said it. Now we can move on! Rather than run away and hide from your problems, as you know you do when things get tough, you should reach out to your local community and friends for support. If you’re feeling like you have too much on your plate, remember that you don’t have to go about this alone. Don’t talk yourself out of asking for a...
