There Are 3 Major Astro Events Brewing In Your July 11 Weekly Horoscope

As creatures made up of around 60% water, it should come as no shock that humans are deeply affected by the celestial body pushing and pulling the oceans’ tides. TikTok users sprinkling herbs and salts in a candle-lit, crystal-lined tub under the full moon aren’t just doing it for the aesthetics. Cultures across the globe have relied on the moon to track time, seasons, and energy for thousands of years, some even considering it a divine being. According to astrologers, if you understand the specific energy each of the eight lunar phases brings, you can work with it to your advantage. To simplify things, people generally look at the four primary phases: the new moon, first quarter, full moon, and last quarter, with the new and full moon being the major players. The full moon meaning in astrology is one of the most frequented topics of discussion when it comes to lunations. Here’s everything to know about this peak phase and what to expect from it:

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO