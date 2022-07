Stay tuned right here because we will bring news as the members welcome in their new International Basileus (President), who makes her home in the D/FW Metroplex, Danette Anthony Reed! Currently Reed is the International First Vice President. DFW is also home to the International Secretary, the dynamic Chelle Wilson! A shout out to outgoing President – Dr. Glenda Glover, JD, CPA, who is also the president of Tennessee State University.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO