Click here to read the full article. It’s not like New York needed another wine bar, but oenophiles and casual drinkers alike will probably be excited about the opening of the online retailer Parcelle’s new outpost on the Lower East Side. Meant to accommodate both quick meetings and larger parties, Parcelle’s new location is a cozy space where the focus is on the 500-plus bottle wine list, with by-the-glass options rotating regularly. That range means there’s really something for everyone, whether you lean toward a Raveneau Chablis or a Domaine Jean-Louis Chave 1990 Hermitage. The chef Ron Yan will be serving...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO