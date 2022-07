GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus will be promoted to the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves. “This would not be possible without the unwavering support of my family, my staff, and the brave men and women that I am proud to work alongside in the Armed Forces of the United States, Neuhaus said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to be of service to my country in the Navy Reserves, while also serving my fellow residents of Orange County.”

