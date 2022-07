MOUNT PLEASANT – A Sunday crash on the Taconic State Parkway has claimed the life of a Mount Pleasant teen. State Police are investigating the accident. The initial investigation determined a 2021 Honda Pilot operated by Ismael Lopez, age 26, of White Plains, was northbound on the Taconic State Parkway and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Cleveland Street. Jason Brand, age 19, of Mount Pleasant, was southbound on the Parkway operating a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle and was unable to avoid the Honda Pilot. The collision caused Brand to be ejected from his vehicle.

MOUNT PLEASANT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO