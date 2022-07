Of all the missed opportunities in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (and there were so many), the way the Knights Of Ren were handled is perhaps the most heartbreaking. Briefly alluded to in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, the Knights Of Ren are an order of dark side warriors that actually date back centuries and have a fascinating history that weaves through the rise and fall of the Jedi, the Empire, and the First Order. Not that you'd be aware of any of this from the movies.

