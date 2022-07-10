4 hurt, 1 critically in River North shooting, Chicago police say
Four people were shot in River North early Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 400 block of North State Street at about 1:11 a.m., Chicago police said. Police responded to a call of a person shot and found multiple victims when they arrived on the scene. SEE ALSO | Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Beverly during altercation, CFD says A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, jaw and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said. The second victim, a 41-year-old man, sustained one graze wound to the leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, sustained one gunshot to the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. A witness stated that the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State Street, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
