Chicago, IL

4 hurt, 1 critically in River North shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Four people were shot in River North early Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North State Street at about 1:11 a.m., Chicago police said. Police responded to a call of a person shot and found multiple victims when they arrived on the scene.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, jaw and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man, sustained one graze wound to the leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, sustained one gunshot to the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

A witness stated that the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State Street, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 3

saltyhonky
3d ago

when are we going to put a curfew on downtown obviously police are not a deterrent for these criminals

Arrest made in West Englewood shooting that seriously wounded Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in West Englewood last month that left a Chicago police officer seriously injured. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the arrest of Jabari Edwards, 28. Edwards was apprehended in Burlington, Iowa and will be extrodited back to Chicago where he's expected to face two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Public Safety
