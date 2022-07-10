ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Americans Are Struggling to Save Again

By Adam Levy
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal savings rates fell into the 5% range for the last few months. Inflation has been a major factor, and Americans haven't fully adjusted. A high savings rate can protect you from inflation and make retirement goals easier to achieve. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...

mary123beth
4d ago

Save? We're burning through any savings we had faster than you can light a match...just to make ends meet. Nothing extra or extravagant, getting real creative making meals that are still healthy. This administration has done ONE thing perfectly, taking down this country. End of story.

Reply
31
Candace Brown
3d ago

struggling to save is an understatement! How can anyone save anything when the prices of everything keeps going up, the cost of just day to day living is breaking everyone.

Reply
30
Paresh Sidpara
3d ago

Hard to save when Biden cares more about helping foreign countries like Ukraine rather than helping hard working Americans with gas and food prices and inflation hitting record highs.

Reply
21
