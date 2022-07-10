ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Unemployment rates rise in region

Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Henry County and the surrounding region inched up in the most recent reporting period, mirroring the changes across the state and the country. Unemployment rates took a turn upward in all localities across the region, as did the state and national averages, but still remain...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Produce in the Parks

Franklin County Office of Aging has scheduled a second Produce in the Parks for Tuesday, July 19 at Lynch Park in Rocky Mount at 10 a.m. This program is free and for ages 50 and older. Families are limited to one bag of produce. Also, Produce in the Parks are...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Downtown plan for Boones Mill discussed

The idea of introducing a farmers market and new parking lot/park space attracted interest from community members who participated in Boones Mill downtown planning meetings at the end of June. “The consultants were putting together a design for a farmers market. ... They would kind of do it like market...
BOONES MILL, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Franklin News Post

Crowl, Pasley are headed to the Commonwealth Games

LYNCHBURG—The Virginia Commonwealth Games continue this weekend with its All-Star Baseball tournament this weekend and Franklin County players Preston Crowl and Lawson Pasley are competing for the West squad. Liberty University is hosting the touranment. Players who were freshman, sophmores or juniors during the 2022 high school campaign, most...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Panthers place 11th in Commissioner's Cup standings

FOREST - Ferrum College's sports teams finished 11th in the 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Commissioners Cup standings. The Panthers earned a .246 rating based on 61.5 points: 26.5 by the men's teams and 35 by the women's teams. Washington and Lee University claimed all three Commissioners Cups for...
FERRUM, VA
Franklin News Post

Furry Friends

Sweet, 10-year-old Betsy is looking for a hospice home to help her live out the rest of her days in a warm, loving home. She was found as a stray and after a check-up, she has an enlarged liver and possible cancer in the neck. This little girl still has so much love left to give a special person. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Editorial: Rarely used 'red flag' laws not well understood

Absorbing the coverage that emerged from the aftermath of the May 14 shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, and now the July 4 mass shooting during a Highland Park, Illinois, parade, one comes away with the impression that so-called red-flag laws — which allow a judge to bar someone ruled a danger to themselves or others from having firearms — should have stopped those shooters from getting their hands on guns, but somehow the statutes fell short.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Riggs, Borst and Sellers are in a three-way title battle

SOUTH BOSTON - The battle for the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division championship is taking on a new intensity. What had been a somewhat comfortable points lead for Layne Riggs has dwindled, and the championship chase has suddenly become a close contest among three drivers.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Fall sports parents meetings are set for Thursday, Tuesday

A fall parents meeting for those student-athletes planning to compete in fall sports at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is scheduled for Thursday July 14. Franklin County competes in football, volleyball, competitive cheer, sideline cheer and boys and girls cross country during the fall sports season. Benjamin Franklin...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

P&HCC approves six-year plan

MARTINSVILLE — Patrick and Henry Community College President Greg Hodges announced the school’s new six-year strategic plan at the regular July College Board meeting this week. In March 2021 the state board for the Virginia Community College System, the authority over all 23 community colleges in Virginia, passed...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Local players are competing in HOF Senior Games

SALEM—Recent graduates from Franklin County and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) have accepted opportunities to play in the 2022 Senior Games at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Saturday, July 30. Two games are scheduled with the opener at 4 p.m. and the second game at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Salem-Roanoke...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Clark earns second team All-State accolades

HARRISONBURG - Ferrum College's Jaden Clark has earned second-team College Division All-State laurels in men's track and field for the 2022 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID). Clark, a freshman from Alexandria, earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)n honors this season in the. Clark...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Rotary Club of SML provides scholarships for area seniors

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake bestowed seven scholarships to lake area students this year. Each scholarship was a $1,500 one-year scholarship provided to the college to help cover tuition, books and other school expenses. The recipients for the Rotary scholarships this year are:. n Madison Brown from Franklin...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Demand for Franklin County Chaplaincy Program is growing

The members of the Franklin County Public Safety Chaplaincy Program, who have been assisting the area’s first responders for more than a decade, know that better than anyone. “We do training with the responders, teaching them about things to look for in themselves and in each other. We’ve talked...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

