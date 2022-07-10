ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 4 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause...

Mount Shasta Herald

Tens of thousands of pot plants destroyed after raid in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle

Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
actionnewsnow.com

34 search warrants served in large-scale black market marijuana bust

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 84,000 marijuana plants were eradicated and more than 5,400 pounds of processed marijuana was destroyed during a large-scale black market bust in Trinity County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies said the operation took four days, from June 27 to June 30, and involved...
