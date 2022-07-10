ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What caused last week’s flooding rains, tornadoes?

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After a hot, dry Fourth of July weekend, the weather became steamy and stormy.

A cluster of slow-moving squall lines sank south Tuesday night into the Columbus area, accompanied by “training” storms that moved over the same areas for a few hours, dumping 3 to 5 inches of rain on Franklin County, in a corridor from Delaware to Columbus, Lancaster and Logan.

The storms were fueled by a combination of heat and humidity (instability) and strong mid-level winds in a northwesterly flow that provided energy for storm development and maintenance of powerful updrafts.

Columbus tallied a record 3.70 inches of rain on July 6, most of that falling in a few hours just after midnight, the fourth heaviest single-day rainfall in city records that extend back to 1879. The previous mark for the date was 2.67 inches in 1955.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwuPm_0gaeGPsS00

Some of the heaviest storm totals July 5-6 reported by spotters to the National Weather Service in Wilmington were: 6.29 inches at a site 1.5 miles west of downtown Columbus, 5.90 inches at Grandview Heights, 5.57 inches 5.4 miles northeast of Sunbury, 5.37 inches 3.7 miles southeast of the city, 5.05 inches 1.8 miles west of Hilliard, and 4.97 inches at Grove City.

A second round of storms spawned two tornadoes in southwest Ohio, including an EF2 storm with 130 mph that ripped through Goshen, 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. Up to 200 buildings were damaged by the storm. An EF1 tornado developed from the same supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, in northern Brown County.

Another line of storms ahead of a cold front Friday sparked a short-lived EF1 tornado near Loveland, the second storm to hit Clermont County in three days.

