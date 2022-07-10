ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Mandalay to Re-Open in Silver Spring This Week

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which will once again be located at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Saturday stating that the restaurant will be reopening on July 15th. The full message can be...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Kusshi Sushi Opens Arlington Location; Silver Spring and Vienna To Open By End of Summer

Kusshi Sushi opened its first location in Pike & Rose back in 2018, taking over the space that was formerly home to Carluccio’s next to Owen’s Ordinary. Last week, the restaurant opened its second location at 1201 W Joyce St in Arlington, VA’s Westpost, in the storefront that was formerly home to Namaste Everest. Locations #3 and #4 opening by the end of this summer in Silver Spring and Vienna.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Grace Street Coffee in Bethesda to Hold Soft Opening Friday, July 15

Georgetown based Grace Street Coffee will hold a soft opening for its new location at 5021 Wilson Lane in Bethesda beginning on Friday, July 15 from 7am-5pm. Grace Street Coffee offers a variety of coffees, matcha based products, lemonades, and more. In a message on their Instagram page, the company...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Charley Prime Foods in Rio

Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is also scheduled to have its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4. The restaurant scheduled to open “late 2022”.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

“LOVE AND MONEY” a Theatrical Listening Experience This Friday in Silver Spring (sponsored)

‘Love And Money’: a theatrical listening experience. Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-and-money-a-theatrical-listening-experience-by-iammoneymic-tickets-361112987667?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb. Presented by A-Of-G Studios FRIDAY JULY 15th. The album launch will take place at the Black Box Theatre across the street from the Filmore in Downtown Silver Spring. Guests will be treated to an entertaining night of the very...
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Silver Spring, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Progress at Adelphi’s Upcoming Wawa

Work is well underway at the new Adelphi Wawa, currently set to open later this year. The new Wawa will be located on the Southwest corner of Adephi Road and Riggs Road, just across Adelphi Road from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot...
ADELPHI, MD
NBC Washington

Freebies, Deals, Specials for National Ice Cream Day in the DC Area

Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day — and plenty of local ice cream shops are dishing up deals, freebies and special treats to celebrate. From Honeymoon Chicken's ice cream that looks like a crispy wing or thigh to free scoops at Ice Cream Jubilee, keep reading for local ways to celebrate. Also, here's the scoop on deals at natioanl chains like Whole Foods, Baskin-Robbins and Insomnia Cookies.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Columbia (Howard County) Ranked 1st in ‘Best Places to Rent in America’ List

With last year’s rental prices having grown at nearly double the rate of any previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Rent in America. Nearby Columbia, located in neighboring Howard County, came in first on the list. Washington D.C. was ranked 63rd, and no Montgomery County cities were included on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Washington Dc#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Burmese#Mandalay Customers We#Grand Opening
mocoshow.com

Dog Haus Offering Free Haus Dogs for National Hot Dog Day on July 20

All three DMV Dog Haus locations, Bethesda (7904 Woodmont Ave), Kentlands (644 Center Point Way), and Downtown Silver Spring (933 Ellsworth Dr), will be participating in “National Hot Dog Day” on Wednesday, July 20. Simply text “Free Dog” to 833-440-1110 to redeem the promotion for one free Haus Dog. Offer valid for dine in only and while supplies last.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1220 Blair Mill Road Apt. #909

A spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the 9th floor of the MICA at Silver Spring Condominium in the heart of downtown Silver Spring just minutes from the METRO. - Enter the downtown apartment into the foyer that leads directly into a carpeted living room. Separate dining room is also carpeted. Door in living room leads out onto a large balcony. Galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, along with granite counter tops and ample of cabinet space. Hallway leads back to the two bedrooms. Master bedroom and second bedroom use the hall bath. Washer/dryer conveniently located in unit.
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mocoshow.com

Carnival at Montgomery Mall Now Through July 17

The Jolly Shows Carnival will be at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda) from July 12-17. There will be over 30 attractions, including carnival rides, games, and food wagons. According to their website, “We are a new generation of carnival operators who strive to be more progressive and professional. We realize that we must produce a premium product for our customer’s hard earned money. We won’t forget our proud traditions, but we are committed to overcoming the stigmas which have hindered our industry for far too long.” Tickets can be purchased here.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Not Your Average Joe’s in Kentlands to Close

Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg has announced it will be closing by July 27. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. ‪ Not Your Average Joe’s CEO, Peter D’Amelio, is a Poolesville resident. The company closed its Downtown Silver Spring location in July 2020.‬
GAITHERSBURG, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s Celebrates Parks Month in July

Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation will host free outdoor concerts in July as part of National Park and Recreation Month. The concerts will be held every Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bladensburg Waterfront Park. Each week features a different genre starting with a reggae band July 10; dance July 17; blues and soul July 24; and jazz and R&B July 31.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire at Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at Copper Canyon Grill (928 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring) this morning, July 12, around 8:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located in the duct work of the restaurant and there was smoke coming from the roof of the building, above the kitchen. Around 65 firefighters have responded to the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
jhu.edu

Study finds happiness in multiracial neighborhoods

A strong majority of people in the most diverse communities near Washington, D.C., say they're happy with where they live, according to a new study of race and neighborhood satisfaction. The study is one of the first to gauge residents' satisfaction in such a diverse urban population and could build...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

362 W Deer Park Rd

Very spacious 4 BR+den/3.5 BA townhouse with finished walk out basement - Beautiful and spacious townhome with easy access to 270 and public transportation. Main level has all hardwood floors, separate dining room and living room as well as breakfast room off the kitchen, coat closet and a nice powder room. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom complete with an en-suite bathroom and 3 other good size bedrooms plus a second full size bathroom. All bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Downstairs is a very large family room with a nice large TV that conveys with the house as well as a separate room perfect for a home office or den. This lower level also has a full size bathroom for added convenience. The laundry room is in this floor as well as additional storage space.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy