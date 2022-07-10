ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

Community Spotlight: Quiet Richfield has a lot to shout about

By George W. Davis
Akron Beacon Journal
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21htmW_0gaeEyeB00

In 1974, quiet Richfield Township was suddenly alive because the Richfield Coliseum had just opened as home of the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers and became a major venue for special events like boxing, musical entertainment and the home, too, of the Cleveland Barons hockey team.

Singing legends Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley were among the greats to bring their shows to the Coliseum at state Route 303 and Interstate 271. Sinatra’s concert was the opening-night performance and Elvis performed two shows there in 1975.

The Coliseum had a 20-year run before sitting idle for five years until the National Park Service took ownership in 1999 and the coliseum was torn down.

Location

The Village of Richfield is in the northwest corner of Summit County and is the center of Richfield Township. The village is bordered by Brecksville and Broadview Heights on the north, Bath and Hinckley townships on the west and Boston Township, Peninsula and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to the east. The village encompasses 9.5 square miles, according to Richfield Police Chief Michael Swanson, whose officers cover all 25 square miles within the township.

History

Although the Village of Richfield wasn’t established until 1967, the area was originally the home of American Indian tribes, including the Wyandot and Ottawa Indians in the 1700s. The first white settler was Lancelot Mays, who came to Richfield in 1809.

Leamon Fernham became the community’s first justice of the peace as well as the first teacher in the township. It is believed that the village name came from a weed that grew in the community’s fields.

Highlights

“There is no shortage of things to do here, considering the wide variety of events we have each year, our parks system, low utility rates, beautiful walking areas and a property tax rate among the lowest in the state,” said Mayor Michael Wheeler, who is in the third year of his first four-year term as mayor.

“This is a rural bedroom community with no big-box stores,” he said. “In fact, we have the smallest Giant Eagle supermarket in the chain.” He added that most homes in the village sit on at least 2-acre lots.

Wheeler touted the Richfield Heritage Preserve at 4374 Broadview Road. The 335 acres of walking trails and several beautiful buildings plus two lakes and all kinds of things occurring there during the summer at the estate of James Kirby of Kirby vacuum cleaner fame.

Eastwood Preserve on Streetsboro Road (state Route 303), right downtown, is 13.5 acres of wild growth fields for honey bees, butterflies, community gardens and walking trails, just west of Broadview Road. There is a fishing pond in the middle of the preserve.

Fall Fest will be held there Sept. 10, featuring music and chicken dinners plus local artisans who make jewelry, crafts and raise fruits and vegetables, Hayrides for the kids are included along with tours through the grasslands.

The 13th annual Magical Butterfly Camp is to return to the garden area of the Eastwood Preserve at 9:30 a.m. July 23. Participants will learn about Monarch Butterflies and get an opportunity to raise their own butterflies. Each family will receive three caterpillars and milkweed and can watch these small creatures grow through their life cycle. For details and to register for the $15 camp, go to richfieldvillageohio.org/260/magical-butterflies.

Richfield Woods Park at 4100 Broadview Road will be the site of the Community Days Weekend Aug. 12-14. A parade will step off at 6 p.m. Aug. 12, and a host of activities are planned throughout all three days for children and adults.

The park covers 45 acres and sports three ballfields and five soccer fields plus a pond and the Richfield Woods Barn where kids' summer camps and several programs will run through the end of July.

The Village Green will have four concerts this season. The first concert was last month; the one this Friday, July 15, will feature The Swizzle Stick Band; and Morning Star bluegrass band will play July 22. Lawn seating is permitted along with lawn chairs. The Parks and Recreation Department will provide snacks at each concert until they are gone.

• The 1.1-mile Carter Pedigo Trail starts at the Richfield Library, 3761 S. Grant St. downtown and keeps walkers busy noting all the fun facts on trees and a storybook trail for the kids.

Holly Days in the village will be celebrated Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastwood House at 4712 W. Streetsboro Road where hot apple cider, coffee and tea will be available as artisans sell gift items for Christmas.

Dining out

When it comes to dining out, there is no shortage of locations in Richfield to satisfy your palate or quench your thirst. And soon to open is the Richfield Brewing Co. microbrewery restaurant at the Grant Street and Broadview Road. Check out these noted dining establishments from steaks and seafood to burgers, salads and pastries:

Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers American cuisine, including the famous chili, at 3600 Brecksville Road. Go to https://whiteys.com.

Musketeers Bar & Grill at 3027 Brecksville Road. Go to www.musketeersgrill.com.

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant at 4880 Brecksville Road. Phone. For details, call 234-400-0401.

Teschner’s Tavern at 4252 Broadview Road, featuring old world cuisine. For details, call 330-659-9094.

Olesia’s Taverne of Richfield, built in 1880 at 3960 Broadview Road, features a restored grand ballroom and Prohibition-style speakeasy and Ukrainian-American cuisine. For details, call 234-400-0288.

Dugout Pub & Grill at 4635 W. Streetsboro Road. Go to www.dugoutpubgrill.com.

Plates By Post Gourmet Cafe at 4174 Wheatley Road, a gourmet coffee shop, is known for its gourmet coffee, pastries, cakes, breads and more. Go to www.pbpbakes.com.

About Richfield Village

Founded: 1809; village in 1967

Population: 3,632

Website: www.richfieldvillageohio.org

School district: Revere Local Schools

School website: www.revereschools.org

Mascot: Minutemen

