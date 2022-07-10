ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jhonkensy Noel grew up poor but the Guardians prospect is rich in giving back

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
On July 16, Jhonkensy Noel will represent the Guardians in the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, but don’t expect the 20-year old corner infielder to ever forget about his past.

He’s on top of the world as a member of the Guardians 40-man roster, but it hasn’t always been that way for the rising star.

In fact, there were times growing up when Noel didn’t know when his next meal was coming from or if he was even going to eat that day at all.

Growing up in San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominic Republic, Noel struggled on a day-to-day basis just to find food and water.

That struggle is a big reason why he’s one of the top prospects in the organization.

“My family didn’t live in a good home,” Noel said. “I thank God that I’m up right now. I just need to keep going and never forget where I came from. A lot of people are born poor, but you need to do your job and work hard. You understand the battle, so when you think back it helps you keep going.”

Noel was taken in a 2017 international free-agent class that included George Valera, who will also play in the Futures Game, Brayan Rocchio and Jose Tena to the Guardians organization. He has taken that hype in stride and kept his main goal in focus.

Prospects do everything they can to make the big leagues, but Noel has never lost sight of his family.

“We all come from different backgrounds and when you get the opportunity to become a big-league player and the organization is providing you with the resources to get better, you’re going to take advantage of every opportunity,” Ducks manager Rouglas Odor said. “It’s a pleasure to have him. The way he impacts the ball is impressive. For a 20-year old kid, obviously, he looks like a football player. He’s unbelievable to see the way he moves around. He looks very comfortable the way he moves around.”

Big brother helped Jhonkensy Noel

There may not be a player more comfortable in his own skin than the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Noel.

Every day is a grind in the minors as you work to better yourself, while staying focused from being in ever-changing environments.

Noel had a bit of help along the way from his stepbrother Victor Igsema.

A relief pitcher and left fielder, Igsema played in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization from 2005-2009.

Igsema never made it out of Class A ball, but his experience paved the way for Noel.

“I knew how to respect the game,” Noel said. “He helped me a lot. I used to play catch all the time with him every time he came home. He always wanted to help me. He’s the reason I play baseball.

“You know, that helped a lot. I knew what he did. He taught me what was good and what was bad. He told me, ‘Today, you can go 4-for-4, but tomorrow you’ll go 0-for-4. You need to keep going. It’s how you help the team.’”

Jhonkensy Noel is more than baseball

That isn’t lost on his teammates.

Micah Pries has been around Noel the past two seasons and often reaps the rewards of batting behind the power hitter who is the No. 13 prospect in the Guardians organization.

But as much as Pries marvels at the 44 home runs and 117 RBIs Noel has accumulated the past one-plus seasons, the Eastern League Player of the Month is in awe of the person his teammate is.

“It says a lot about his character and where he has come from,” Pries said. “It shows how hard working he is and how much he wants it for himself and for his family back home. He wants to make a better life for them. He knows what it takes to keep moving up and keep moving forward.

“He’s probably one of the nicest guys. He has a lot of confidence in himself and knows what it takes to make it to the next level.”

Should Noel ever sign a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal, don’t expect his attitude to change. If anything, he will only use his wealth and fame to help others.

“I don’t want to be poor again,” he said. “Let’s say, I’m on the top right now. I want to go even higher because I want to help my mom. I’m here to help my family and others because I know what being poor means. They know what I’m doing is helping me and helping the team. It helps because now my family has food on the table.

“Like I told you, it’s very bad when you’re poor. It’s uncomfortable when you don’t have that food on your table. I’m here to help myself, the team and other people. When I die, I want people to remember me as someone who helped.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

