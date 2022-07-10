ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, NJ

Credit card surcharges leave bad taste for consumer|Betty Lin-Fisher

By Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrD4y_0gaeEtEY00

Tim Freeman is both a small business owner and a consumer who regularly uses his credit card.

Freeman, who owns Altima Tan in Springfield Township, recently reached out to complain about a growing number of businesses he’s noticing that are charging customers to use their credit cards.

It happened to him and his wife twice recently at what he considers high-end restaurants.

When the bill came and Freeman paid with his credit card, there was a notice on his credit card receipt that there would be a 2.5% charge for any purchases made entirely with a credit card.

“It was a little late in the game for me to run to the ATM and get some money,” said Freeman, who said he doesn't carry more than $20. “We’ve been trained for years to use a credit card because it’s so convenient.”

As a business owner, Freeman understands rising costs of doing business. But he doesn’t think passing along credit card surcharges is the way to go.

“Credit card fees have always been a cost of doing business. It’s something we’ve absorbed and included in our pricing, like electricity,” said Freeman. “Because I own a tanning salon, we don’t have a surcharge for electricity when our price goes up.”

Freeman said he understands that businesses costs are going up. But as a consumer, he’d rather the business raise the price of goods and let consumers decide if they want to pay for the goods instead of what he calls sneaking in surcharges for the use of credit cards.

“These businesses clearly have no compassion for what people are going through with inflation attacking their disposable income at every turn. Apparently, they also have no understanding of how fragile their relationship is with their customers,” Freeman said.

He said he will stop going to businesses that charge surcharges.

Consumers don't want to be 'nickel and dimed'

There is nothing in Ohio’s laws that prevents businesses from adding a surcharge for credit card fees or requiring a minimum purchase in order to charge a purchase, according to a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The practice is allowed in most states, said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. The exceptions are Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine, he said.

Consumers “don’t want to be nickeled and dimed for everything,” said Rossman. “You don’t want to have a certain line for credit card processing and a line item for heating or air conditioning and the rent and the employee’s health insurance and using the bathroom. It gets kinda of silly at some point.”

Rossman said a Morning Consult survey commissioned by American Express study in 2021 showed 78% of consumers agree that a surcharge makes them feel like a business does not appreciate their purchase.

A similarly strong majority (77%) agreed if they have the option, they’ll take their business elsewhere rather than pay a surcharge, Rossman wrote in an article he shared on the subject.

Surcharges have “proven to be an unpopular concept, but it’s one that seems to be catching on more broadly. I think it’s short-sighted on the part of the businesses that implement it and I think it could turn off their employees,” Rossman said.

Some retailers, but not many, have also turned to offering discounts for paying cash to try to discourage credit card use, said Rossman.

In Ohio, many gas stations have moved to offering some type of "discount" or lower price if the customer registers for a program to pay via a direct payment from a checking account — which doesn't come with a fee to the customer or retailer — instead of credit card payments.

Rossman said he feels like gas stations that post different prices for credit card and non-credit card purchases aren't viewed as critically by consumers.

"What I think people really don't like are surprise fees," Rossman said.

"The point is, I think people don't like these 'gotcha' fees on a bill," he said. "When you discover that your receipt has this extra line item that you weren't anticipating, it just rubs people the wrong way. That leads a lot to an outcry on social media and I've heard of companies that have had to backdown and sometimes the business owner was well-intentioned.

"Sometimes I hear the business owner thought 'the surcharge was better from a PR (public relations) standpoint because it signifies that it's temporary or it signifies that I'm not profiting or gouging..but in reality, though, I just don't think it sits well."

Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ To see her most recent stories and columns, go to www.tinyurl.com/bettylinfisher

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Grocery prices too high? One New Jersey company offers solution

UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — Think your groceries cost more now? They do — a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from over the course of the year, hitting a 40-year high. It’s an indicator that the price for things like eggs, toilet paper […]
UNION, NJ
Rock 104.1

Important Advice to Those Moving To New Jersey

If you're finally ready to pull the trigger and move "home" to New Jersey, we have some important advice for you. This is the best decision of your life, but you need to be ready, because things are different here. So, buck up and get ready:. 1. Start accumulating plastic...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

The best place in NJ to buy Jersey sweet corn

I love corn. It doesn't belong in your gas tank, but that's a conversation for another day. It also shouldn't be reduced to a syrup and added to just about every product on the planet. OK, enough of the anti-ethanol/high fructose corn syrup rant. Let me stop before I get...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
City
Springfield Township, NJ
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
New Jersey Globe

N.J. leads nation in unfunded pension liability, report says

New Jersey has the largest unfunded pension liability of any state in the nation, according to an analysis conducted by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Pew experts who analyzed all 50 states found that New Jersey’s unfunded pension obligations was at 20.2% of its total personal income, and that the liability has also rocketed the quickest since 2007.
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: ANOTHER BUSINESS GONE — WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HERE?

As we reported last week Ocean County Harley Davidson has closed their Lakewood store and merged with Shoreline Harley Davidson in West Long Branch. The parking lot that was always hustling and bustling with events on the weekends now sits empty. The sounds of revving engines and loud exhaust pipes have now been silenced. Many loyal Harley Davidson fans and customers will certainly miss this store. We at OCSN wish Ocean County Harley all the best in their merger with Shoreline Harley.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Check a box on New Jersey tax return, get health insurance

TRENTON – New Jersey is going to try to make it easier for people without health insurance to get coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace. The New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program will allow residents who are uninsured or don’t have adequate insurance to indicate their interest in coverage when they file their tax returns or make a claim for unemployment benefits.
INCOME TAX
New Jersey 101.5

How to renew your NJ license for free

Gov. Murphy continues to try to placate his constituents (us) by throwing out little financial crumbs. Not too many people believe that these are really gifts when we know that there are so many significant ways to save us money that are being ignored. But you might as well know that you may qualify for a free license renewal.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Our Price#Surcharge#Air Conditioning#Atm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
94.5 PST

A new Duck Donuts is coming to New Jersey

Duck Donuts, the donut chain founded in Duck, North Carolina, is planning another store in New Jersey; this one is planned for Whippany. It will be the eighth location in New Jersey. While there are many donut shops in the Garden State, Duck Donuts certainly has its partisans, drawn by...
DUCK, NC
WPG Talk Radio

Here’s How Much Money You Need to be Happy in NJ

Happiness can be hard to quantify, but researchers at Purdue gave it a try, and then GOBankingrates.com tried to break it down by state to determine how much money you need to make a year to be happy. The Purdue study determined that the ideal income for life satisfaction in...
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

NJ office building leased to big pharma trades for $132M

A Nutley, New Jersey, property that made headlines two years ago as the site of one of the Garden State’s largest pandemic-era office leases has traded hands for $131.7 million. An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald bought the 15-story office building at 200 Metro Boulevard from Prism Capital Partners, paying...
NUTLEY, NJ
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy