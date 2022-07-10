Peace and justice should be priorities after Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why didn’t Walker stop for police on Tallmadge Avenue early on June 27?

What traffic violation did Walker allegedly commit that led to an attempted police stop? Why was a police chase necessary? Why were so many shots fired at Walker? Why were any shots fired?

The answers are unknown at this time, and emotions are high.

Protests have been held outside of government buildings and a hospital in Akron, with dozens of participants arrested and SWAT teams and tear gas deployed. Protesters around the country have called out Walker’s name.

Walker's family is heartbroken that the 25-year-old they describe as a good man was slain by police. Their wish for peace as well as justice is one that protesters should honor.

Fortunately, both the city of Akron and state of Ohio are conducting investigations. Federal authorities are offering resources, and President Joe Biden added, in a Wednesday stop in Cleveland, that “If the evidence reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes, the Justice Department will take the appropriate action …"

Akron residents and Walker’s family are understandably devastated. And not surprisingly, in this age of social media, Walker’s death made national headlines and drew people from out of state to local protests.

Columnist::Jayland Walker left his gun in the car. Then Akron police shot him 60 times.

The police videos released so far are graphic and disturbing. Eight Akron police officers fired at Walker, and some initial reports indicate he was struck 60 times. Gunfire continued after he fell to the ground.

To laymen, this looks like overkill. To police, a deadly threat was posed and the police union says officers responded as they were trained.

The threats, according to Police Chief Steve Mylett, were that Walker fired a gun from his car during the police pursuit. Once he exited his vehicle off of Wilbeth Avenue, he failed to comply with police orders and appeared to turn toward police in “a firing position,” the chief said.

Critics don’t view the videos released so far as police do. They note that Walker’s gun was found in the car after his death. In the videos, they don’t see Walker making threatening moves before he was shot.

Police have not released details about why Akron police wanted to stop Walker, so critics focus on the possibility that the only problem was his car had a burned-out license plate bulb or taillight.

We commend Mayor Dan Horrigan for steps taken to prevent reactions from escalating in the city. It’s unfortunate that Fourth of July celebrations were canceled and tear gas was used. But the damage sustained by 19 businesses downtown on the holiday weekend is evidence that things could have been much worse.

Mylett, who took the reins in August, has been cautious, noting that more information will be released after the county medical examiner and state investigations are complete.

It may take many months or a year for internal and external investigations to be complete, the Beacon Journal has reported.

A rush for answers or a leap to conclusions is unwise. Whether police officers face any disciplinary actions will depend on a full investigation, as will the outcome of any lawsuits against the city.

Weighing in on the matter, Gov. Mike DeWine called Walker’s death “a great, great, great tragedy."

He said he is confident the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will provide “expert, impartial, third-party review.” He also called on the legislature to advance a bill that would, in part, require police officers to gain professional licensing from a board that would be established.

Discussion of such legislation slowed last year as the Fraternal Order of Police raised questions about local control and union contracts.

We encourage legislators and the governor to bring talks about police reform out into the open.

Clearly, police officers have difficult jobs to do, with their lives on the line each day.

We encourage the city to be open to reevaluating its policies and to keeping the public informed. Transparency, which Akron can vastly improve in these cases, will go a long way in settling whether good policies are in place and police are following them.

Alison Yaeger-Harr
4d ago

If you're not from or live in AKRON GO HOME PLEASE!!! I've noticed something about Akron, we all, for the most part, get along, you may not share the same views politically or even personally but we are going to want black and white live on the same street we all go to the same schools our kids go to the same school and we all seem to generally get along. I haven't lived here my whole life but I do now and this is how I see things! I believe this young man took his own life, suicide by cop,this is why things don't add up and he was stopped and didn't stop the night before but police had more pressing issues to attend to then him. I believe that may have been a test run or his first attempt. This is a very sad way to go but leaving the gun in car with his ID makes me think he thought of his family, like it was intentionally done so he was unarmed and his parents could sue.

Far sighted
4d ago

Question: If police never chased anyone, wouldn't everybody flee creating more dangerous situations?

Jane Fetty
4d ago

maybe if the media and people from all over that should mind their own business would quit

