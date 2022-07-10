Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Free concert

ALLIANCE – Rock Salt and Nails Band, an acoustic/Americana/roots band from Northeast Ohio, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday on the Caboose Stage, 238 E. Market St., as part of the Alliance Summer Concert Series.

Vigil scheduled

CANTON – A candlelight memorial vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at the Stark County Courthouse, 115 Central Plaza N, for the James Williams family and those impacted by police officer killings, according to a news release. The vigil is sponsored by Project ELSIE, The Williams Family and the NAACP-Legal Redress Committee. For more information, call 234-214-0037 330-949-1927

Chris Isaak at Palace

CANTON – Chris Isaak with special guest The Shootouts will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. Doors open at 7 p.m. For information and tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ekp5n7a or call 330-454-8172.

Grecian Festival this week

CANTON – The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 Fairhaven Ave. NW, will hold its annual Grecian Festival from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The family-friendly and handicap-accessible event features homemade Greek cuisine and desserts with indoor and outdoor dining, as well as live entertainment, children's activities and church tours. Drive-thru and carryout meals; preorder online for drive-thru pickup.

See the menu at http://www.grecianfestivalcanton.com/images/festivalmenu.pdf. For more information or to preorder drive-thru food, visit http://www.grecianfestivalcanton.com .

Aultman College Preview Day

CANTON – Aultman College, 2600 Sixth St. SW, will hold a Preview Day – an open-house-style event for interested students – at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Students can tour college facilities and classrooms, meet with students, faculty and staff and view presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography, social work, medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students.

The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house.

Veterans resource fair

GREEN – The Stark County Veterans Service Commission will hold a veterans and dependents resource fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway. There will be information, giveaways, food trucks and family fun. For more information, call the Stark County Veterans Service Commission at 330-451-7439. (Information has been corrected to fix an error. 10 a.m. 7/11/22. The day of this event was incorrect when this story initially published.)

Mosquito spraying in Hartville

HARTVILLE – The Stark County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in Hartville on Tuesday. Spraying will take place after 8 p.m.. In case of rain, high winds or cold temperatures, spraying will be postponed. People who suffer from respiratory ailments may vacate the area. Beekeepers should take the necessary precautions to protect their hives.

5K run at Kent State Stark

JACKSON TWP. – The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Up, Up & Away 5K will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 30 on the Kent State University at Stark campus, 6000 Frank Ave. NW.

A free kids fun run will follow the 5K. For more information or to register, visit https://www.profootballhoffestival.com/events.

Concerts in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP. – Wing It band, a harmony vocal-based acoustic trio, will perform a free concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Amphitheater, 7454 Community Parkway NW.

The Prince Project, featuring the music of Prince, will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this concert are for sale at www.jacksonamphitheater.com.

Stark State College sets open houses

JACKSON TWP. – Stark State College summer open houses will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the main campus, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, or Aug. 10 at Stark State College Akron, 360 Perkins St.

Prospective students and their guests can meet professors and admissions representatives, get help with the financial aid process, tour the campus, learn about student services and resources and explore program options. All 2022 high school graduates and GED holders also can learn about how they can get free fall tuition.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.starkstate.edu/openhouse.

Mosquito spraying in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – The Stark County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes this week. On Wednesday, spraying will be north of state Route 153 within the city limits. On Thursday, spraying will be south of Route 153 within the city limits.

Spraying will take place after 8 p.m. In case of rain, high winds or cold temperatures, spraying will be postponed. People who suffer from respiratory ailments may vacate the area. Beekeepers should take the necessary precautions to protect their hives.

The Twelve of Ohio acquired

MASSILLON – Cadence Care Network, based in Niles, has acquired foster care service The Twelve of Ohio Inc.

Cadence Care will assume responsibility for additional office locations in Massillon at 619 Tremont Ave. SW, and in Toledo and Upper Sandusky, along with services in the Massillon and Toledo areas. This includes 10 employees, as well as foster care and behavioral health services for about 90 kids a year.

The Twelve Inc. was founded in 1965 to be a catalyst for social action in the community. As needs increased, the emphasis focused on youth services in general, and channeling the energies of youth toward volunteer activities, particularly on behalf of the needy.

Cadence Care Network, formerly Homes for Kids, is a nonprofit agency focusing on the behavioral and emotional well-being of more than 1,500 children and teenagers, as well as the treatment and placement of youth in compassionate and qualified foster care homes in a six-county region. To learn more, visit cadencecare.org.

Music in Massillon

MASSILLON – The city's free Summer Concert Series will present The Belairs at 7 p.m. Thursday at the amphitheater at Duncan Plaza.

Classic Memories will perform Monday. Attendees should bring lawn chairs for seating.

Island Party at museum

MASSILLON – The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will hold its annual free and family-friendly Island Party from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.

Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band will perform reggae. The University of Akron steel drum duo will perform from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Divine Entertainment will perform from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and food service begins at 6. For more information, call 833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org. The museum's Aultman Health Foundation Gallery will be open until 8 p.m.

Artists' entries being accepted

MASSILLON – Entries for the Massillon Museum’s Stark County Artists Exhibition are due Aug. 15.

The annual exhibition is open to present and former Stark County residents and to those working in Stark County, 18 and older. Each artist may submit up to three digital images of artwork completed within the past two years. Artwork in any medium will be considered.

Prizes are Best in Show, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Exhibition visitors will vote for the People’s Choice Award, $100. The exhibition will open Dec. 1 with a reception. The exhibition will continue through Jan. 15, 2023.

For artist guidelines and online entry form, visit www.massillonmuseum.org/scae. Paper entry forms are available at the museum reception desk. To receive a form by mail, email submissions@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061. A nonrefundable fee of $15 per artwork or $30 for three is due when entries are submitted. Artwork may be for sale; Massillon Museum will retain a 30% commission on work sold.

Artists who need help photographing their artwork for submission may contact Mandy Altimus Stahl, the museum’s archivist, at 330-833-4061, ext. 113, or mastahl@massillonmuseum.org for an appointment. The fee will be $5 per photo.

This year’s jurors will be Amber N. Ford, photographer and artist; Dave Szalay, artist and professor of graphic design University of Akron; and Janice Lessman-Moss, artist and head of textiles, Kent State University. They will select artwork to be included in the exhibition as well as the prizes.

Drifters to perform

MASSILLON – Bill Pinkney's Original Drifters will perform in concert from 4 to 6 p.m. July 17 at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E.

Tickets are VIP seating: $30; main floor $25; balcony and wheelchair/companion $20. For tickets, call 330-481-9105 or visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lionslincolntheatre/702589#.

Concerts at Sippo Lake Park

PERRY TWP. – The Stark Parks free Summer Serenades in the Park series presents the Canton Symphony Orchestra’s Woodwind Quintet playing on the back patio of the Sippo Lake Park’s Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Check for updates the day of the concert at the Canton Symphony Orchestra Box Office at 330-452-2094.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region