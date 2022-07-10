ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Democrats’ problem: People aren’t buying their product | Bill Cotterell

By Bill Cotterell
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcypw_0gaeDbcv00

Of all the things the Florida Democratic Party has going against it in these midterm elections, voter registration looks like the most ominous.

It’s not just the raw numbers, it’s the trend of political preferences. Things are going up for the GOP and down for the Democrats.

Bottom line: A Republican registration advantage of about 200,000 when the primaries are held next month.

Democrats have found some glimmer of hope in the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling . Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried encourages Republican and independent voters to become Democrats, and has hammered at U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s past “pro-life” positions , in their race to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall.

Abortion is hot right now, but polls show inflation, gas prices and crime motivate more voters. And most who care strongly about it, either way, were already going to support the more liberal or conservative nominee in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lR0CX_0gaeDbcv00

Division of Elections charts indicate the Democrats held a lead of 97,215 statewide two years ago. But by early 2021, the Republicans were on top by 43,102.

And as of May 1, that lead rose to nearly 176,000. Over two years, total registration fell from 14.5 million to 14.2 million — mostly due to people dying, moving away or letting registration expire — but Republicans lost only 83,000 voters while Democratic registration was down by over 356,000.

More from Bill Cotterell:

Republicans have run Florida since Gov. Jeb Bush beat Buddy MacKay in 1998, but it took a couple decades for registration to catch up with voter performance. President Obama carried the state twice, but so did Donald Trump in the most recent presidential races.

The Democrats, already a stark minority in the state House and Senate, didn’t even field candidates in several legislative races this year. Not long ago, it was the GOP that let powerful Democrats go unopposed or put up hopeless long shot candidates.

If you look at it like Ford vs. Chevy, or Coke vs. Pepsi, it seems Floridians just aren’t buying what the Democrats are offering. A recent Monmouth University poll pegged President Biden’s approval rating at 36%, so there’s no reason to think Democratic fortunes will rebound soon.

Inflation, which the Biden White House called “transitory” last year, is running 8.6%. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that red states are far outpacing blue states in job recovery.

Since the start of the pandemic, states run by Republicans have added 341,000 jobs while those run by Democrats were still down 1.3 million in May. Those aren’t numbers that swing states into the red or blue column, but the trend is a bragging point.

Midterm elections are always bad for the president’s party.

In 1994, President Clinton’s first midterm election, Republicans flipped eight seats in the Senate and 54 in the U.S. House and gained 10 governors. In President Obama’s first midterm, 2010, Republicans took over both chambers of Congress with a net gain of 63 seats.

The GOP will surely win the House this year and the Senate is up for grabs. But there probably won’t be such a seismic shift this year — not because the Democrats are strong, but because the Republicans have nominated some bizarre people in other states.

So, Florida is no longer politically purple. As Politico said in its Florida Playbook last week, “DeSantis’ prediction that Florida will no longer be a battleground state after this year’s election is moving closer into view.”

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Democrats’ problem: People aren’t buying their product | Bill Cotterell

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

Midterm Memo: Gretchen Whitmer clobbering collection of GOP rivals in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is clobbering a collection of possible Republican challengers in fresh polling. Some Republican insiders aren’t surprised. When I checked in with a few of my most dialed-in GOP strategists Wednesday, in Michigan and Washington, they ruefully conceded that Whitmer is positioned to win reelection this November. That is despite the fact that plenty of other Michigan Democrats are hardly immune from a toxic political climate that could propel Republicans to a takeover of the House and Senate in the midterm elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Two Democratic Senate hopefuls post eight-figure quarters

Both Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman say their U.S. Senate campaigns raised more than $10 million in the second fundraising quarter. Demings' campaign says it raised $12.2 million from April through June, ending that quarter with $12.5 million banked away. And Fetterman's campaign disclosed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Democrats weigh a range of tax increases in revived Build Back Better plan

President Joe Biden’s massive social safety net package known as Build Back Better sputtered out in December — but pieces of it have shown new signs of life this year. The cheekily re-dubbed “Build Back Manchin” plan has come into greater focus in recent days after weeks of quiet discussions between the moderate bill-blocker Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
INCOME TAX
Axios

The Democratic electorate's seismic shift

Democrats now have a bigger advantage among white college graduates than they do with nonwhite voters, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. Why it matters: We're seeing a political realignment in real time. Democrats are becoming the party of upscale voters concerned more about issues like gun control...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
Vice

We Can’t Save Democracy Just by Voting

The Supreme Court's recent string of decisions can be best understood as a reactionary assault on democracy: overturning Roe, erasing the line between church and state, clipping the EPA’s ability to curb emissions, poking holes in the Fourth Amendment, opening the door to eviscerate same-sex marriage and access to birth control, and positioning itself to legitimize a legal theory that would let states disregard national election outcomes.
ELECTIONS
The Atlantic

The Liberals Threatening to Pick Up and Leave

In 2016, American liberals threatened—half seriously—that they would move somewhere more progressive if Donald Trump won the presidential election. That spring, Spotify released a tongue-in-cheek playlist called “Moving up to Canada” with the description, “Some of you might choose Canada this November … here’s the perfect soundtrack.” Now that the Supreme Court has issued the Dobbs decision overturning Roe, thus denying women the constitutional right to an abortion, the threat is back. It seems more serious and, at any rate, is much easier to carry out, because somewhere more progressive could be just across state lines, no expatriation required.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Suggesting 9.1% inflation doesn't 'matter much,' NY Times' Paul Krugman downplays 'out of date' CPI report

Inflation surpassed expectations, spiking to 9.1% higher in June than it was one year ago, but the dismal news was downplayed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. As the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics dropped Wednesday, revealing inflation had hit another 40-year-high, the liberal economist argued there was "good news" to be found in the June numbers.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Buddy Mackay
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: States embracing tax cuts, but Congress headed in wrong direction

Nearly all Americans have felt the impact of “stimulus” spending signed into law by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Inflation has topped 8 percent and prices for everything from food to gas to timber for home construction has soared through the roof. For all the financial turmoil inflicted on U.S. households, federal and state policymakers are making extraordinarily poor use of this newly printed money ... for the most part. Fortunately, some governors and state lawmakers have decided to give these dollars back to the American people in the form of tax relief. More politicians should learn from their example, while making sure that spending is kept under control.
INCOME TAX
Axios

News engagement plummets as Americans tune out

Engagement with news content has plunged during the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2021 and in some cases has fallen below pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Americans have grown exhausted from the constant barrage of bad headlines that have replaced Trump-era crises, scandals and tweets.
AMERICAS
The Center Square

Masters leads latest Arizona U.S. Senate Republican primary poll

(The Center Square) – The chances of Blake Masters being the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona look much better than they did three months ago. Although Masters was polling at just 9% back in April, according to an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights, he is now the frontrunner in the race. Masters, who is the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race, has a slight lead in the race, although many voters still haven't made up their minds and others are within striking distance.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Republicans#Midterm Election#Gop#The Supreme Court#Division Of Elections#Democratic
NBC News

Republicans outnumber Democrats in battleground Arizona, new statistics show

Democrats have flexed their political muscles in Arizona in the last two election cycles, winning Senate and presidential contests, and even threatening to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over her centrist positions. But Arizona isn’t a blue state. Far from it. New voter registration statistics from the secretary of...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

New GOP poll shows who's ahead in crowded primaries

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Fresh — The push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold debates at the upcoming Republican Party of Florida Sunshine Summit has resulted in some new polling numbers for four key congressional races. Criteria — The party is holding debates at the event scheduled later...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Daily Beast

Biden, Don’t Fight the Activists—Embrace Them!

Democrats have a swath of fiery leaders within their ranks, but instead of elevating their stars and ushering them to the podium, the Democratic establishment looks for any opportunity to throw them under the bus or ignore them entirely. Ninety-four percent of Democratic voters under the age of 30 say...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The media bail on Biden

One cannot help but notice the major change in tone of the media coverage of President Joe Biden . It started as anonymous grumblings from Democratic Party operatives talking to the New York Times about the president's job performance. But now, we're seeing louder, on-the-record screams about Biden's competency. These primarily concern the president's age and polling, which suggests his diminishing reelection chances. Take Politico's new reporting on the progressive groups now openly calling on Biden to abandon plans for a second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy