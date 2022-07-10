Licking Valley graduate White powers Licking County Settlers to victory

The Licking County Settlers erupted for 14 runs during threir final three at-bats Saturday to rally for an 18-10 victory at Richmond to remain in first place in the South Division of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

Licking Valley graduate Logan White had two hits and four RBI for the Settlers. Turner Hill added three hits and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot, Nick Lukac two hits, three runs scored and an RBI, Ben Kaplin and Drew Garth two hits and three runs scored apiece and Austin Davison two hits, a run scored and three RBI.

Nick Oyster struck out five and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of relief for the Settlers (16-12), who sit in a first-place tie with Hamilton and host Southern Ohio for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Monday at Denison University.

