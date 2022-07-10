ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Pet of the Week: Mew is a quirky cat looking for someone to give her a chance

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Fpgk_0gaeDOLa00

This independent, charming girl just needs someone to give her a chance. Mew is a spunky (almost) 6-year-old black and white cat who has been at the Humane Society for about a year. She accepts love and attention but is a very typical cat and requires this to be on her terms. Mew entered the shelter with a “cauliflower” ear, which adds to her charm and provides an air of mystery about her past, but the condition can lead to ear infections and this would need to be watched closely. Mew has also had some issue with itchy skin but is on a special diet that has cleared that up. Mew may have some baggage and quirks – but who doesn’t? She is looking for a home with someone who will love her just as she is.

Good News - Mew’s adoption fee has been paid by Monterey Grill, so there is no fee to the adopting family. Also, Mew’s sixth birthday is at the end of July and the Humane Society is collecting presents for her. If you can’t adopt, but can provide a gift for Mew or her friends at the shelter, follow this link to a wish list https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3V7QK7GLJ7HW0.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

This All-in-One Shop in Niles is a Tad Bit Confusing

How can one business offer so many different things?. The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from a business in Niles explaining how their new putt-putt course was finally open:. Since I'm always on the hunt for fun things to do in SW Michigan, I...
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
South Bend, IN
Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Bristol, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
WANE-TV

‘Someone is still here loving them’: Autopsy techs receive blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Humane Society seizes over 2 dozen cats from home

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Senior Day Is Today At Fair

Today is Senior Day at the The 105th Annual Kosciusko County Fair. Below is a listing of events today and Thursday. • 9 a.m. singing performance from Captain Bob, event center. • 9 a.m. senior programs & entertainment, event center. • 9 a.m. free blood pressure checks, event center. •...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#White Cat#Animal Welfare#Animal Rescue#The Humane Society#Seco
nwi.life

Vale Park Animal Hospital Ice Cream Social with Dr. Ashley Walker

Many ice cream cones, and even more pup cups, were savored amongst friends at Vale Park Animal Hospital on Saturday, July 9. Vale Park Animal Hospital threw a fun, sunny ice cream social for everyone and anyone to introduce their new veterinarian, Dr. Ashley Walker. Dr. Ashley Walker recently moved...
abc57.com

Three children saved in water rescue at Washington Park Beach

Michigan City, Ind. -- Tuesday afternoon, three children were rescued from the water at Washington Park Beach by on-site lifeguards. All three children were caught by waves and a rip current, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. Their conditions are currently unknown, although it was confirmed that immediately after...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: Triglycerides, fungal infections, palpitations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Jim): Will MCT Oil (Coconut Oil) raise my triglycerides since it is high in fat?. DR. BOB: Triglycerides are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

A new tap room is opening up in Mishawaka

A new tap room is opening up in Mishawaka. Sun King Brewery will open its first tap room in Northern Indiana, it’s sixth total location. The new Sun King will feature 24 beers on tap, with seasonal, specialty, and sour beers, including Carmel Apple Triple, Shadow Proof Imperial Stout, and Cherry Busey.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WNDU

Blueberry season in full swing at The Blueberry Ranch

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - July is National Blueberry Month, which means U-pick season is in full swing. The Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka opened for the season a week ago. It’s the largest U-pick blueberry farm in the Midwest, and the largest organic farm in the Midwest. Owner John Nelson...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wcsx.com

The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn’t something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Your News Local

Mobile Food Pantry available in Miami County July 13th

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Food Finders Mobile Food Pantry will be available for qualifying individuals and families for food distribution on Wednesday, July 13th, at 111 N Yorick Street in Denver, IN. Start time for distribution is 11am. This will be a drive-through distribution and they ask that all clients remain...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WNDU

The Village Shoppes to close in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly 47 years of being in business, The Village Shoppes in New Carlisle will close in the coming months. Owner Bill Sutton announced his retirement in a recent e-mail newsletter to the home décor store’s vast 10,000-member fan base. “I’m turning the...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
max983.net

Prepared Live Launches at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is now offering a way for the Central Dispatch Center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive locations from mobile callers in real time. Sheriff Matt Hassel said the program, Prepared Live, built by the company Prepared, is in addition to the department’s technology suite...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy