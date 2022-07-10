Pet of the Week: Mew is a quirky cat looking for someone to give her a chance

This independent, charming girl just needs someone to give her a chance. Mew is a spunky (almost) 6-year-old black and white cat who has been at the Humane Society for about a year. She accepts love and attention but is a very typical cat and requires this to be on her terms. Mew entered the shelter with a “cauliflower” ear, which adds to her charm and provides an air of mystery about her past, but the condition can lead to ear infections and this would need to be watched closely. Mew has also had some issue with itchy skin but is on a special diet that has cleared that up. Mew may have some baggage and quirks – but who doesn’t? She is looking for a home with someone who will love her just as she is.

Good News - Mew’s adoption fee has been paid by Monterey Grill, so there is no fee to the adopting family. Also, Mew’s sixth birthday is at the end of July and the Humane Society is collecting presents for her. If you can’t adopt, but can provide a gift for Mew or her friends at the shelter, follow this link to a wish list https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3V7QK7GLJ7HW0.

