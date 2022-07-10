ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Letters: Freedom from violence is a basic right

By Letters to the Editor
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICmVB_0gaeDKog00

The American Association of University Women believes freedom from violence is a basic right. The South Bend branch of AAUW therefore has recognized gun violence as a public health and safety crisis in response to the gun violence in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

All children need an educational climate that promotes the physical well-being of all people, including teachers and other school service providers. The AAUW recognizes that all children need to be educated in an environment that is free of harassment. We respect inclusion and connection between diverse people and mutual security of all people. The Buffalo and Texas shootings were in minority communities.This local AAUW supports public budgets that balance individual rights and responsibility to the community as a whole.

We are grateful that Congress has passed legislation that requires tougher background checks for gun buyers younger than 21, and provides funds for mental health counselors and fortification of school buildings. These steps are a good beginning. But more needs to be done. The AAUW asks that government officials take action to curtail or eliminate the use of semiautomatic, military-style weapons used in the recent murders of children in Texas and grocery shoppers in New York. We should not wait until another mass shooting takes place before action is taken to make our communities safe for all children and adults.

Mary Anne Hurst, Janice Imgrund

American Association of University Women, South Bend chapter

Dangerous intersection

Indiana 2 and Quince Road in western St. Joseph County is very dangerous. How many people have to die before the state of Indiana figures this out? I live very close to this intersection, and travel Quince and Indiana 2 every day.

As I sit in my house, I can almost tell if there was a fatality by the number of sirens and police cars when there is an accident. I personally witnessed an accident there years ago, and I am terrified when I have to use that intersection. I double look and wait until the traffic almost comes to a stop before I proceed. There is a stoplight, and rumble strips (worn out) coming from the west on Indiana 2, but more has to be done. I sure hope the state of Indiana is working on a plan to make this dangerous intersection safer.

Karen Orlicki

South Bend

Got it wrong

Republicans have it backward. We need to regulate weapons, not women.

Dave Coyne

Goshen

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Letters: Freedom from violence is a basic right

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, IN
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Discussing what restrictions exist on who can donate blood

Blood donations can make the difference between life and death — but there are still restrictions limiting who can donate. That includes men who have had sex with another man in the last three months — a restriction that many LGBTQ advocates say is both cutting off potential donors, and perpetuating a stigma that has followed gay men for decades. MOCHA Buffalo Program Manager DeJuan Burnell sits down with JoDee Kenney to discuss these restrictions and the work that’s been done to have them removed. The restrictions were created in the 1980s, when there was no reliable test to detect AIDS in a person’s blood — which — says is no longer the case today. According to the Red Cross, all donated blood is now tested for bloodborne diseases after it is collected — and Burnell says that the restriction now has little effect other than perpetuating the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and the gay community.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty in armed bank robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assisting an Angola bank robbery in 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office announced. Anthony Wilson, 34, will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in November. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Man arrested after assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arrested after assaulting a federal agent. Officials say Tyler Collins tried to enter the FBI-Buffalo Division building on July 12 around 4 p.m. but was denied by security. Collins was approached by federal agents after repeatedly yelling into an intercom. He...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Health And Safety#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Association Of University
stepoutbuffalo.com

5 Reasons Why Students in Buffalo Love Living at Collegiate Village Apartments

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. You’ve made a major commitment to furthering your education, now you need an apartment complex that is committed to you and your studies. Located near many local colleges including state and private schools, Collegiate Village provides a housing option for students year-round.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Erie County Government Looking to Fill Numerous Roles

As Erie County continues to emerge from the effects of the pandemic, filling roles in county government is a hurdle they are currently facing. Ricardo Rivera, a specialist with Erie County Human Resources Department said, "The county isn't immune to the job market post-pandemic, so we are trying to really get out into the community, let people know that the county is a great place to work."
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Williamsville South track coach pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville South track coach pleaded guilty Friday afternoon on charges of exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile. 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Tonawanda admitted that he acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child when he exchanged sexually explicit messages and images through text message and a social media app with a minor who was less than 17 years old in 2015, when the incident took place. At the time, Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School. He is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Police Shoot A WNY Man Holding A Bat And Gun

A Western New York man was shot by New York State Police after allegedly brandishing weapons. Yesterday, Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police precinct in Machias arrested the 20-year-old man a quarter till 10 pm. Thomas Wright of Machias was arrested for Menacing 2nd degree.
MACHIAS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

E. North St. shooting victim taken to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Higgins requests meeting on official Canadian under-used property tax

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Canadian government proposed a new additional 1% property tax in its 2021 budget document for residential real estate owned by non-resident, non-Canadians and classified as vacant or under-used. While the document recommended the rule effective for the 2022 calendar year, the government had not made it...
BUFFALO, NY
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy