ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

‘Lewiston/Clarkson’ opens at GhostLight Theatre

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rqfx_0gaeDI3E00

BENTON HARBOR — “Lewiston/Clarkston” opens July 14 and continues through July 24 at GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St.

Written by Samuel D. Hunter and making its Midwest premiere, the production consists of two one-act plays that, weather permitting, will be performed in different venues, in GhostLight’s outdoor theater for “Lewiston” and inside the theater for “Clarkston.”

In “Lewiston,” Alice and Connor sit by their roadside stand selling cheap fireworks while developers swallow the land around them. Promised a condo in the new development, their future is secure.

Enter Marnie, Alice’s long-lost granddaughter, proposing to buy the land to save her family’s legacy. Marnie and Alice will become reacquainted with each other’s deeply held secrets, uncertain pasts and hopeful futures.

In “Clarkston,” Jake meets Chris when they are assigned to the same night shift at Costco in Clarkston, Wash. Chris has a hard life: His mother is a meth addict, and living in Clarkston has forced him down a dead-end road. Jake went to a liberal arts school, is gay and out, but fled his Connecticut town to see the ocean when he was diagnosed with a fatal illness.

He and Chris form an awkward bond: Both are gay but have led completely different lives. Can they learn to help each other?

Between acts, the nearby Mason Jar Café is offering theatergoers a salmon dinner as an add-on for $28.

All performances are at 6 p.m., preceded by a cash bar reception at 5:30 p.m. in GhostLight’s outdoor theater.

As of May 16, masks are required at GhostLight.

Performance tickets are $28-$12.

For more information, call 269-252-5222 or visit ghostlightbh.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarkston, WA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Washington Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ghostlight#Clarkson#Performing#Musical Theater#Lewiston Clarkson#Ghostlight Theatre#Lewiston Clarkston#Mason Jar Caf
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy