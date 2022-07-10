ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend Lyric Opera stages ‘Don Giovanni’

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Lyric Opera presents “Don Giovanni” at 7 p.m. July 15 and 16 at Indiana University South Bend’s Northside Hall.

With music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and an Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, the 1787 opera tells the story of a womanizer, Don Giovanni, who gets his eventual comeuppance.

Nick Gisonde directs, and Jameson Cooper conducts the SBLO orchestra. The cast includes baritone Oscar Martinez as Don Giovanni, soprano Mary Martin as Donna Anna and soprano Anne Fuchs as Dona Elvira.

Tickets are $40-$20.

For more information, call 574-904-2918, visit southbendlyricopera.org or email sblo@mail.com.

