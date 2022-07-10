ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Oaks, MI

Bergamot screens ‘State of the Unity’ at The Acorn

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
THREE OAKS — The Acorn presents a screening of “State of the Unity” at 8 p.m. July 14 at 107 Generations Drive.

A film by The Bergamot — South Bend natives Jillian Speece and Nathanial Hoff — the award-winning documentary “State of the Unity” asks whether unity is possible. The Brooklyn-based husband-wife duo traveled to all 50 states during the 2016 election with a goal of uniting people through the power of music, community and collaboration.

The evening also includes a Q&A after the film hosted by Jon Goldman and an acoustic performance by The Bergamot.

Tickets are $45-$20.

A VIP pre-show event with cash bar, light bites and a meet-and-greet opportunity with Speece and Hoff at 5:30 p.m. also is available for $65.

The Bergamot also performs with their full band at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Dewey Cannon Park in Three Oaks as part of the town’s Music in the Park series. Admission is free. For more information, visit harborarts.com/music-in-the-park.

For more information about the film screening, call 269-756-3879 or visit acornlive.org.

