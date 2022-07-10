ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Fire Arts holds outdoor sale of older works July 16

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwbCI_0gaeDFP300

SOUTH BEND — Fire Arts Inc. presents an outdoor sale of works by resident artists from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 at 305 E. Colfax Ave.

The resident artists of Fire Arts are clearing out their older creations from studio shelves and the showroom for this special sale on pottery, sculpture, jewelry and more.

Outdoor demonstrations on wheel throwing and book making also are scheduled.

New works will be available in the showroom.

For more information, call 574-282-2787 or visit fireartsinc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

This All-in-One Shop in Niles is a Tad Bit Confusing

How can one business offer so many different things?. The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from a business in Niles explaining how their new putt-putt course was finally open:. Since I'm always on the hunt for fun things to do in SW Michigan, I...
NILES, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Senior Day Is Today At Fair

Today is Senior Day at the The 105th Annual Kosciusko County Fair. Below is a listing of events today and Thursday. • 9 a.m. singing performance from Captain Bob, event center. • 9 a.m. senior programs & entertainment, event center. • 9 a.m. free blood pressure checks, event center. •...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
City
Colfax, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Gabe's, A Discount Retailer, Coming To The Marketplace Of Warsaw

Gabe’s, a discount retailer that's expanding its geographical reach, is the newest business to sign a lease in MarketPlace of Warsaw in recent months. A representative for the developer, Sullivan Wickley, confirmed a lease has been signed that will place the store where Carson’s once stood. Those watching...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Mural mania comes to South Bend

South Bend, Ind. -- The very first Mural Festival is in South Bend called mural mania. Today is day four of the event and was started by local muralist Alex Ann Allen after attending her first mural festival two years ago. Besides Alex Allen every other muralist is from places...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Airport now using Hidden Disabilities program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend International Airport has implemented the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, supporting travelers with unseen special needs. In the program, travelers with unseen special needs wear sunflower lanyards and bracelets to let others know they need additional support, time, or help without verbally communicating the need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Blueberry season in full swing at The Blueberry Ranch

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - July is National Blueberry Month, which means U-pick season is in full swing. The Blueberry Ranch in Mishawaka opened for the season a week ago. It’s the largest U-pick blueberry farm in the Midwest, and the largest organic farm in the Midwest. Owner John Nelson...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Jewelry#Fire Arts Inc
WNDU

South Bend seeks applicants for ‘Lamppost Lighting’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend wants to help light up more neighborhoods. South Bend is now accepting application for it’s “Lamppost Lighting” program. The program offers easy-to-install, solar-powered lampposts for residential front yards. This year, the city has chosen two target areas...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

‘Someone is still here loving them’: Autopsy techs receive blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
abc57.com

Whirlpool appliance sale runs July 23-24 in support of United Way

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Whirlpool is hosting its annual appliance sale in Benton Harbor July 23 and 24 in support of United Way of Southwest Michigan. The Whirlpool Corporation will sell over 300 appliances at a discounted price with all proceeds benefitting United Way. All major appliances are new...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Three children saved in water rescue at Washington Park Beach

Michigan City, Ind. -- Tuesday afternoon, three children were rescued from the water at Washington Park Beach by on-site lifeguards. All three children were caught by waves and a rip current, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. Their conditions are currently unknown, although it was confirmed that immediately after...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

USPS hosting job fairs in South Bend, Elkhart

SOUTH BEND/ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting two job fairs this week here in Michiana to fill immediate openings in South Bend, Elkhart, and surrounding areas. The first job fair will take place on Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend puts gas stations on notice for synthetic drugs

South Bend leaders are putting their foot down when it comes to synthetic drugs being sold to children. This Phillips 66 is one of two gas stations visited by police where they spoke with the owner. It’s part of how the city is once again going to enforce the "not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Parade Kicks Off Kosciusko Fair Week

WARSAW – Kosciusko County Fair saw a robust kickoff parade Sunday, July 10, featuring a long line of blaring sirens, antique tractors and candidates running for office. The parade started at 3:30 p.m. and cruised down Center Street and Bronson before entering through the main gates of the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

America’s Freedom Fest Airshow returns to Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 2-year break due to the pandemic, America’s Freedom Fest is finally back at the Goshen Municipal Airport. Gates opened at noon, and cars lined up for miles for a family-fun-filled day at the airshow. “So far, the biggest freedom fest we’ve seen in...
abc57.com

Humane Society seizes over 2 dozen cats from home

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Car crashes into house in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a gold Cadillac crashed into a house. According to reports, dispatch received a call around 4 p.m. about an accident in the 1200 block of Fulton Street. Upon arriving, authorities found the Cadillac lost control, hit a fire hydrant and...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy