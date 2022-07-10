South Bend Civic presents ‘Something Rotten’ musical

SOUTH BEND — South Bend Civic Theatre presents “Something Rotten” from July 15 to 31 at 403 N. Main St.

With a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the 2015 musical takes place in 1595 England, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as “The Bard.”

When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, 20-23 and 29-30 and at 2 p.m. July 17, 24 and 31.

Tickets are $32-$27.

For more information, call 574-234-1112 or visit sbct.org.