'Jurassic' thrills, romantic music fill Artis—Naples schedule

There's an Indominus Rex stomping your way. And if it doesn't get you, you still have to dart between Romeo and Tybalt when the swordfighting starts.

After releasing its Broadway, classical, pops and jazz series, Artis—Naples announced the rest of its 2022-23 season schedule to date, and there's caffeine in it. The high-energy entertainment includes some seat swaying and scat shouts for two infectious Latin music events. Here are the adrenaline rush dates:

"Jurassic Park" (Oct. 30) closing the Naples International Film Festival (Oct. 27-30), with the Naples Philharmonic re-creating the thriller's John Williams soundtrack with the film. Music direction is by Jack Everly, principal pops conductor.

Grupo Niche , the Colombian-based, Grammy-winning salsa band (Nov. 6), whose hits like "Cali Pachanguero" will makes patrons long for a dance floor.

"On Your Feet," the shared life of musical hitmakers Glorida and Emilio Estefan, with its fused Latin pop soundtrack (Feb. 7-12). For Broadway Series subscribers, this is a substitution for "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," which cancelled its U.S. tour.

Gounod's "Romeo and Juliet," an Opera Naples production of the fatal, forbidden romance and its effects on everyone around them (Dec. 4-5). And in case you can't get over the romance, both Tchaikovsky's take, the "Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy," and Prokofiev's "Selections from Romeo and Juliet" dominate the Masterworks concert May 5 and 6.

Artis—Naples looks for love all season

Many of the season's programs have an intentional theme of love, according to comments in the news release announcing the events from Kathleen van Bergen, CEO and president of Artis—Naples. The organization curates its visual and performing arts offerings under themes meant to inspire appreciation of the connectedness among them. For 2022-23, it is "Distance—Devotion," she said:

"This year, as we consider a world that has dramatically changed over the past three years with so many of us separated from one another by division and maladies, the importance of love, loyalty and shared experiences has never been greater. Our 2022-23 season theme, 'Distance—Devotion,' reflects and amplifies this dichotomy.”

The Baker Museum is linking to that through its "Love Stories from the National Portrait Gallery " (Feb. 4-May 7). But it is also bringing in some striking social issue art; a story on its additional offerings will appear Thursday, July 14.

The Masterworks and Pops series, which were announced, along with the Broadway Series, April 10, expand on the romance. There's even a romantic duo, songwriting collaborator David Foster ("Heart to Heart," "Hard to Say I'm Sorry") and his wife, Broadway singer Katharine McPhee, in "The Kat & Dave Show" (Jan. 28).

Artis-Naples: 'Disney's Aladdin'; 'Mean Girls'; jazzman Marsalis; 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' at 50

Another strong genre among individual shows this coming season is boomer music. First up, the authentic Commodores, minus Lionel Richie but still laden with hits (" Brick House ," "Three Times a Lady," "Easy") (Dec. 6).

Boomer pop takes the stage

Then we can count the tributes:

The Motowners , riffing on The Temptations, Four Tops, Diana Ross and the Supremes and more (Dec. 10)

"Bette, Babs and Beyond," an homage to Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton and more (Jan. 5)

"Yellow Brick Road – The Elton John Experience " (Jan. 14)

Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band (Feb. 4)

"So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience" (Feb. 26).

A hybrid tribute — Fifties heartthrob Paul Anka sings the songs of one of his own favorite artists, Frank Sinatra (March 28)

And course, there's comedy:

"The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night." More zaniness from The Second City, Chicago's famous improv troupe (Jan. 27).

"Late Nite Catechism" (Feb. 20-21). Those of us who remember rulers, or wooden rosary crucifixes, across our knuckles will sit on our hands. But we'll still enjoy the fractured parochial education the sisters of this long-running comedy dole out.

75-plus things: It's July! See SNL's Darrell Hammond, Naples Pride Festival

Series subscriptions, including lecture series, are on sale now. Non-series performances go on sale to the public Aug. 8. Exclusive subscriber-access performances are available only to series subscribers through Sept. 19. Performances currently part of a series will be available to the public Sept. 20.

The Artis—Naples website, artisnaples.org , includes a complete listing of performances. Phone information: 239-597-1900

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

Three head-turners

There are a trio of take-note events coming to Artis—Naples this coming season:

An all-Florida, all-star program, the Daniel Lewis Dance Sampler (Oct. 23) which showcases styles and music from Ballet Flamenco la Rosa to Karen Peterson and Dancers, performing with integrated abilities, such as wheelchairs.

(Oct. 23) which showcases styles and music from Ballet Flamenco la Rosa to Karen Peterson and Dancers, performing with integrated abilities, such as wheelchairs. A special Elaine Newton interview with author Ann Patchett ("The Dutch House," "Bel Canto") (March 3) talking about them and her 2021 collection of essays, "These Precious Days" (Harper; 320 pages). It's separate from Newton's Critic's Choice series, and likely to fill up fast.

("The Dutch House," "Bel Canto") (March 3) talking about them and her 2021 collection of essays, "These Precious Days" (Harper; 320 pages). It's separate from Newton's Critic's Choice series, and likely to fill up fast. Renée Elise Goldsberry with the Naples Philharmonic (March 6). Few vocalists get accompaniment this lush, but Goldsberry has the stage presence and voice, including a 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical from her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in "Hamilton." She played Nettie Harris in the original Broadway cast of "The Color Purple" and Mimi Marquez in "Rent" on Broadway. The Wayback Machine will show her as Evangeline Williamson on the daytime serial, "One Life to Live" 2003-2007.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 'Jurassic' thrills, romantic music fill Artis—Naples schedule