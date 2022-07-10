Huckaby: The power of a nap can change your day

Darrell Huckaby, a native of Porterdale, Ga, is a double graduate of UGA and a retired educator with 40 years of classroom experience.

I’m coming clean today, y’all. Please don’t hold it against me. My wife already does.

I am a napper and believe firmly that all people of all ages would get along better in life and be much more productive if naps were to become the vogue for all concerned - and at what age does napping become passé? And why? And who decided that?

It was probably my mother-in-law.

Think about it. Our grandson, Prince Walker the Precious, stays with us from time to time. He is two. Actually, two-and-a-half, as he will quickly inform you. Every afternoon we put him down for a nap. He looks forward to it, I look forward to it and my lovely wife, Lisa, most certainly looks forward to it. It’s a win-win-win.

Walker is rested and wakes up refreshed and ready for more vigorous play in the late afternoon and early evening. We get a break and a chance to pick up all the toys he has strewn about the house during the morning. Sometimes Lisa starts talking about his nap right after he finishes breakfast.

But let me slide into my recliner and throw my feet up and close my eyes for a second or two and just see what Lisa has to say! “Really? Are you serious? You’re just going to lay there and take a nap? That’s all you do!”

Am I the only man who has ever heard that from his wife? No. I didn’t think so. That’s my point. Why is what is sauce for the gosling not sauce for the Papa Goose?

Remember kindergarten and elementary school? Remember having to put your head on the desk every day after lunch to catch a few winks? It was actually to let the poor teacher have a moment’s peace, but when did that stop? It was probably when standardized testing took over and the tail started wagging the dog in the world of education, but my point remains - I am a big fan of naps and always have been.

When I was in college, afternoon naps were to die for. I could come home from class and lie down and be sound asleep before my head hit the pillow. I mean serious sleep, too. You know how you’re in a sleep coma and you know you are sleeping but also think you are awake and try to move your arms but can’t? That’s the kind of naps I took during college.

After college, I worked at a Boy Scout camp for six or seven summers. A staffer’s work is never done. We were wide open at Camp Jamison from Sunday afternoon swim-checks to the closing flag ceremony on Saturday morning. But then it was naptime. I would drive to my mother’s house and toss my clothes in the washer, turn the television to the baseball game and dive onto the couch. I have had some of the best naps in the history of sleep while lying on my mother’s couch on Saturday afternoon with the baseball game droning on in the background.

Ask yourself: Wouldn’t we all get a lot more done if we could just stop for forty-five minutes or so during the work day to recharge and reenergize?

I know teachers could. When I was in high school I had Latin class every day right after lunch. I don’t know “amo” from “amas” this very day because I was always so sleepy after lunch. If I could have taken a nap before diving into those conjugations, I could have learned a lot more.

I had the same problem when I was a teacher. I will never forget the Friday I fell sound asleep in the middle of a pep rally at Clarkston High School, while Bo Bock was naming the Angoras the Team of the Week - and I was supposed to walk out on behalf of the coaching staff and receive the trophy. If I could have taken a little snooze before the pep rally I could have saved myself a lot of ridicule from the other coaches.

Heck, Ronald Reagan took a nap every afternoon and he won the Cold War and saved the American economy as well.

That’s it. I’ve talked myself into it. I am going on record right now. I will take a nap every afternoon, no matter what my wife has to say about it. And if you see her, please don’t tell her about this column. I think I have figured out the perfect place to hide and I don’t want to give her a reason to come looking for me.

Won’t you join me?